OGDEN — Three people escaped injury but were displaced after a basement apartment fire Tuesday morning, the Ogden Fire Department said.
Fire crews were called at 6:25 a.m. to a multistory home in the 2700 block of Liberty Ave., the department said in a press release.
Firefighters entered through a window and put out the fire, which was limited to the basement unit but caused an estimated $15,000 in damage.
Eighteen firefighters from the Ogden and South Ogden departments responded to the fire. The cause is under investigation.