OGDEN — Donald Lee Joseph, 37, of Clearfield, was identified Friday as the man shot to death by police after officers responded to a burglary in a Roy medical clinic.
A nighttime cleaning employee called police at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday from Tanner Clinic, 3443 W. 5600 South, and said a man had used a hammer to break in.
Police entered the clinic and an Ogden officer released his police dog, which attacked the suspect. Police shot non-lethal beanbag rounds at the man, who then charged them, holding a knife, police said afterward.
The Ogden K9 officer fired several 9mm pistol shots at the suspect, according to police.
Joseph died later at a nearby hospital.
"I can’t give you details about the case at this time because it is still under investigation," Weber County Attorney Chris Allred said Friday via email when he released the suspect's identity.
State court records show Joseph was convicted of three counts of simple assault and criminal mischief in Layton in 2001 and received suspended jail sentences.