OGDEN — An Ogden man is out on bail while his attorney and prosecutors work on a potential plea bargain for a May 26 incident in which he allegedly shot up his house, set it on fire and fought with police who arrived to investigate.
Adam Partridge, 42, has another court appearance scheduled July 22 before 2nd District Judge Joseph Bean, where either a plea bargain will be announced or the case will be set for a preliminary hearing.
In a July 1 hearing, defense attorney Richard Gallegos and the Weber County Attorney’s Office told Bean they had agreed on a request to set Partridge’s bail at $20,000 and that they were working to resolve the case. Upon his arrest, he was ordered held without bail, and he posted bail after the July 1 proceeding.
Partridge is charged with first-degree felony aggravated arson, second-degree felony discharge of a firearm and misdemeanor counts of assault on a police officer, interfering with an arresting officer and propelling a bodily substance at an officer.
Ogden firefighters were called to a home in the 600 North block of Harrison Boulevard on May 26 and reported to police that they found fire sources in the bedroom and basement.
In charging documents, police said they saw Partridge standing by the garage and he ran into the burning house. They told him to stop and said he was under arrest, but he ran up the stairs.
“Adam kicked two officers down the stairs and spit on another,” the police probable cause statement said.
After arresting Partridge and getting a search warrant, police reported that they found a blowtorch near the basement door, bullet holes in the front window and the master bedroom mattress, and a phone in the yard with three bullet holes in it.