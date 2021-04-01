OGDEN — A juvenile court judge Thursday gave permission for a psychological study of a 15-year-old accused of aggravated murder in the shooting of store owner Satnam Singh.
In a brief video hearing set to address the defendant's detention status, Judge Debra Jensen and public defender Ron Cole agreed to a request from probation officer Esmerelda Blanco that a psychologist be given access to the teenager.
The teen is held at the Weber Valley Youth Center in the Feb. 28 death of Satnam Singh, 65. Charging documents say the teen fired four times at the Super Grocery owner during a robbery, hitting him twice.
A psychological assessment of a juvenile suspect is one tool that a juvenile court judge may use in determining the suspect's detention status, according to Utah state law. Such studies also can play a role in defense strategies.
Jensen, of the 2nd District Juvenile Court, must decide whether the teenager's case will remain in juvenile court or be certified for handling in adult court.
Upon a conviction in juvenile court, a homicide offender could be imprisoned until age 25. A juvenile convicted of aggravated murder in district court could be sentenced to up to life in prison.
The Weber County Attorney's Office's wants the case moved to district court because of the seriousness of the crime. Police said the teenager allegedly entered Singh's store late at night, picked out some small items, announced "This is a stickup" and shot Singh.
Jensen polled Cole, deputy county attorney Letitia Toombs, Blanco and guardian ad litem Adriana Johnson on whether there were any changes on the issue of the teen's detention.
All agreed the teen should remain held pending trial.
The judge ruled that he remain held, saying he is considered a threat to public safety and that his safety could be threatened if he were released.
Jensen asked the teenager how he was doing at Weber Valley and whether he liked the food.
"I'm doing all my homework and being on my best behavior," he said. "The food is actually pretty good here."
Singh, who emigrated from India in the 1980s, owned and ran Super Grocery, at 675 N. Monroe Blvd., for 21 years.