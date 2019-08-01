OGDEN — U.S. Marshals say they arrested a man in Ogden wanted by immigration officials earlier this week on charges of sexually abusing a child.
Elmer Giovani Castro, 41, was charged on July 25 with two counts of sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony, and one count of sex abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.
Castro was arrested on Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals' Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, or VFAST, without incident, according to a press release from the agency.
Castro is also reportedly wanted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after he was supposed to be deported in August 2010, according to the release, but "remained in the United States and on the run until his arrest."
Police say Castro sexually abused a child in Ogden starting in 2008 and continuing over a seven-year period until 2015.
Castro was arrested at an address on North Washington Boulevard, according to the release.
Federal officials say ICE will deport Castro once his charges in Ogden's 2nd District Court are resolved. He is reportedly a native of El Salvador and was considered a flight risk by ICE.
Castro is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond at the Weber County Jail. His first court appearance took place Thursday morning, and his next court appearance is slated for Aug. 5 in Ogden.