OGDEN — Two hikers who became stranded in an icy cliff area of Beus Canyon on Tuesday were rescued by Weber County search teams and a state helicopter.
The hikers called 911 to report they had gone off the Beus Canyon Trail, near the top of the route, and got stuck in a cliff area, according to a social media post by Weber County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue. Because of snow and ice, they could not safely get back to the trail.
Search and Rescue sent two teams of climbers, and the group's drone located the hikers. Rescuers climbed steep slopes to reach the hikers, evaluated them and found they were in mild hypothermia.
Searchers called in a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter, which hoisted the hikers off the mountain and dropped them off at the trailhead in Ogden.
The hikers were well prepared and had the proper gear, but they called for help when they encountered a dangerous situation, Search and Rescue said.
Efforts to reach a Sheriff's Office spokesperson for further information were not immediately successful.