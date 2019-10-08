LAYTON — Police were at the scene of a shooting at the Layton Hills Mall after a U.S. Marshal reportedly shot a man that marshals had been tracking throughout the day.
Layton Police confirmed in a tweet that a shooting occurred sometime Tuesday afternoon at the mall, which is located at 1201 N. Hill Field Road.
Lt. Travis Lyman of the Layton Police Department told the Standard-Examiner that a member of the U.S. Marshals Service fired at one suspect, who was hit. The suspect who was shot is in police custody and was taken to a nearby hospital.
Lyman said the shooting occurred in a parking lot just north of the JCPenney and did not take place inside the mall. The mall was kept open after the shooting and no roads are being closed due to the incident, Lyman said. He added there is no additional threat to the public at this time.
While speaking to reporters Tuesday evening, U.S. Marshal for the District of Utah Matthew Harris said that the man shot is 28-year-old and has multiple active warrants out for his arrest in multiple cities in the state, including at least one warrant in connection with an aggravated robbery charge.
Harris declined to identify the man by name, and he was unaware of the man's condition as of Tuesday evening. It was also unknown if any members of law enforcement were injured during the incident.
Harris said that marshals had been tracking the man and were waiting for him to exit the mall to arrest him. When he walked out of the mall with a "female associate," marshals approached and told him to stop. The man then ran away from the woman and got into his car, where he allegedly rammed a law enforcement vehicle "several times" and hit other nearby vehicles, according to Harris.
At some point, shots were fired.
Harris said the man was being tracked by agents with the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, or VFAST, which is a task force made up of officers from police agencies from around the state.