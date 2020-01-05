Before heading back to high school after the holidays, 16-year-old Daphne Liu took a few minutes to explain her research that revealed a sobering truth about the extent of suicide by opioid overdose in Utah.
A study by Liu and a team including a Johns Hopkins Medicine psychiatric epidemiologist determined that overdose suicide rates in Utah were underreported an estimated 33% in 2012 through 2015.
“These findings support the growing body of evidence that the subjective and inconsistent classification methods currently in place obscure the true magnitude of the suicide problem,” said the study report, published in September by the Journal of the American Association of Suicidology.
The study is especially significant for Utah because the state’s suicide rate is higher and accelerating faster than the national average. Utah’s rate in 2017 was 22.7 per 100,000 population, compared with 14 nationally.
Three years ago, Liu and a classmate, Mia Yu, produced a suicide prevention poster as a middle school science project, using machine learning techniques to analyze Utah’s opioid overdose data.
Dr. Paul Nestadt, a researcher at Johns Hopkins in Maryland, said Thursday a colleague alerted him to the poster, which won a national competition. He contacted the teenagers’ principal and invited Liu and Yu to work on the larger study that produced the recent findings.
Liu was a freshman at West High School in Salt Lake City at the time.
“Do you know how rare that is,” Nestadt said, referring to an incoming high school student being in the vanguard of a scientific research project.
“It’s really kind of insane to know that people actually care — I was just doing it as a science fair project,” Liu said Thursday. “It feels good having generated knowledge for the world and that people are learning from me.”
Nestadt said Utah has the nation’s second highest rate of overdose deaths that were left unclassified by medical examiners — neither accidental or intentional.
The researchers concluded the machine learning process employed by Liu can be cost-effectively replicated and expanded “to estimate the true rates of suicide which may be partially masked during the opioid epidemic.”
The machine learning algorithm considered suicide risk factors in the backgrounds of both groups of overdose victims, such as alcoholism, unemployment and mental health histories.
The algorithm then applied that data to the undetermined cases, allowing the researchers to confidently reclassify many of the undetermined cases as suicides.
Of the 2,665 cases over the four years, authorities listed 465 suicides, 1,485 accidental overdoses and 715 deaths of undetermined manner. But with the research findings, 229 cases were added to the suicide total.
Therefore, overdose suicides were underreported by 9.2%, according to the researchers.
“For suicide or accidental overdose prevention efforts to be successfully evaluated, epidemiological data, including true prevalence and risk profiles, must be reliable and accurate,” the report said.
Nestadt said that while the opioid overdose epidemic “doesn’t show any signs of stopping,” the new data will help lead to better suicide prevention.
“The takeaway for primary care physicians, I want them to be extra careful about suicide risks” when they are dealing with patients experiencing symptoms of depression, Nestadt said.
That means prescribing fewer opioid pills at a time, informing the patient’s loved ones, he said, and even employing those relatives to parcel out the medications.
“If everyone’s got Vicodin in their medicine cabinet it could be like a having a loaded gun in their house,” Nestadt said.
Nestadt praised Utah for having a “world class” suicide prevention system and top flight medical examiners. The machine learning study was possible because the state several years ago was the first to begin collecting data on undetermined overdose deaths in a systematic way, he said.
“Because we know that opioids can increase rates of depression,” he said, and now by better identifying shared pathways to suicide, “it’s all the more important to intervene.”
That means preventing the “weaponizing of opioids” and referring patients to mental health care, he said.