Utah's backlog of rape kit testing, long regarded by victims' advocates as a disgraceful shortcoming, has been eliminated.
"If our state has made a commitment to process this backlog and that has been accomplished, it's commendable," JeanLee Carver, executive director of Northern Utah Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners in Ogden, said Tuesday.
Jess Anderson, Utah Department of Public Safety commissioner, shared the news with a legislative committee Monday afternoon.
"I am happy to announce we are down to seven kits," Anderson said. "We are the eighth state to eliminate the backlog."
A 2014 state survey revealed there were 2,690 sexual assault kits sitting in Utah law enforcement evidence rooms.
That kicked off several years of efforts to fund wider testing.
In 2017, the Legislature passed House Bill 200, which mandated creation of a state rape kit tracking system and required that the backlog be eliminated by the following year.
It took longer than advocates hoped.
Anderson said the state Crime Lab receives about 125 new kits a month.
"The turnaround time is down to 90 days now," he told the Criminal Justice Appropriations Subcommittee in Salt Lake City. "Two years ago, there was two years' turnaround time."
He said 10 new lab technicians funded by lawmakers are in training. Officials hope they can reduce the wait time for kit testing to 30 days, he said.
Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, who has been pushing the issue for years, thanked Anderson and others involved.
"We're here — the backlog is gone," Romero said.
In Ogden, Carver said her agency sees about 150 sexual assault victims a year. Many more victims don't report the crimes, but Carver said faster testing and investigations are helpful.
"Hopefully this is going to provide closure for victims through prosecutions and further investigations," she said. "And prevent further sexual assaults."
Carver said the more kits are processed and DNA evidence entered into the national database, the greater likelihood of matches being found and cold cases solved.
Testing can tie together multiple cases, allowing police to pin down serial rapists.
In an annual report in July, the Utah Bureau of Forensic Services said it tested 1,224 rape kits from July 1, 2019, through June 30.
It said 1,340 more were tested by outsourced labs.
In that one-year period, the crime lab issued 2,564 rape kit DNA reports to law enforcement agencies that submitted kits for analysis, the bureau said.
The Department of Public Safety said it spent $2 million on the outsourcing and to pay crime lab DNA analysts to work 1,500 hours of overtime to plow through the backlog.