WEST JORDAN — Halle Duft went coast to coast and made a layup with less than five seconds left to give Fremont High girls basketball (3-0) a dramatic 63-62 win Thursday at Copper Hills.
Timea Gardiner led the Silverwolves with 23 points, Emma Calvert scored 17 with three 3-pointers and Duft finished with 14.
December 6, 2019
SNOW CANYON 48, BOX ELDER 38
ST. GEORGE — Annika Quayle scored 19 points but Box Elder (0-3) fell on the road. The Bees were outscored in each quarter.
SYRACUSE 42, HILLCREST 38
SYRACUSE — Syracuse led 31-23 going into the fourth quarter and held on for a win.
Baylee Sanders led the Titans (2-0) with 15 points, three 3-pointers and three steals. Rachel Godfrey added 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.
BOUNTIFUL 51, OGDEN 44
OGDEN — Bountiful (2-1) made a 25-20 halftime lead hold up in a win at Ogden.
Ogden (1-2) freshman Ashley Christensen led the Tigers with 16 points and Kate Lowry scored 6 points with 12 rebounds. BHS stats weren’t reported.
EMERY 51, MORGAN 40
CASTLE DALE — Sydney Cragun scored 11 points with six rebounds and four steals for Morgan (1-1). Quyncee Dorius scored 8 points with six rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
OGDEN 63, GUNNISON 59
GARLAND — Isaiah Coria and DJ Frye each scored 19 points to lead Ogden (1-1) to its first win of the year at the Bear River Winter Classic.
Coria went 8 of 8 from the free-throw line, including a 6-of-6 mark in the fourth quarter.
Colin Knowles scored 9 points while both Austin Richards and Landon Kimber scored eight for Ogden.
FARMINGTON 78, NORTHRIDGE 68
LAYTON — Collin Chandler led all scorers with 23 points as Farmington (3-0) remained unbeaten.
Max Walton scored 12 and McKay Thomsen had 10 for the Phoenix.
Colby Browning led Northridge (1-2) with 18 points. Trey Simms scored all 16 of his points in the second half and Aaron Tanner added 10.
WEBER 61, MOUNTAIN CREST 37
HYRUM — Cache Clark led Weber (1-2) with 16 points and the Warriors outscored Mountain Crest 32-12 between the second and third quarters to get their first win.
Max Triplett scored 9 points, Cannon DeVries had 8 and Weber made seven 3-pointers as a team.
BEAR RIVER 81, BEN LOMOND 70
GARLAND — Bear River (1-0) came back from down 40-34 at halftime to beat Ben Lomond (0-3) at its Bear River Winter Classic.
Mark Huber led all scorers with 31 points for the Bears including, an 11-of-13 mark from the free-throw line. Ren Fonnesbeck scored 17 points and Logan Litchford had 12.
Mason Buck scored 15 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter for Ben Lomond and went 6 of 6 from the foul line. Garet Rentmeister hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 while Ryan Alvarez had 14.
SYRACUSE 63, DIXIE 62
DRAPER — Syracuse (1-2) held on for a close win over Dixie at the Corner Canyon Tournament to get its first win of the year.
Connor Saunders scored 17 points to lead the Titans, Ty Burke scored 15 and Alex Wheeler had 13.