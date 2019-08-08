WEST JORDAN — Grace Nicol netted four goals as Davis girls soccer (2-0) built a 6-0 halftime lead in an 8-0 win Thursday at West Jordan.
Ruth Wright scored twice while Annie Haycock and Halle Lund each scored once for the Darts. Taygan Sill recorded the shutout.
OGDEN 5, MOUNTAIN CREST 0
OGDEN — Alysia Butters tallied two goals and two assists while Kadrey Howell also netted twice as Ogden (1-1) picked up its first win of the season by thumping Mountain Crest.
Mackenzie Kalista scored and Abby Beus collected an assist for the Tigers, who led 3-0 at the half. Allison Collinwood, aided by her back line, recorded the shutout.
CLEARFIELD 1, BEN LOMOND 0
CLEARFIELD — Madalynn Smith scored a second-stanza goal to lead Clearfield (1-0) to a home win over Ben Lomond (0-1) in each team’s opener.
Rylie Rentmeister earned the clean sheet for the Falcons.
BEAR RIVER 8, PROVIDENCE HALL 0
HERRIMAN — Bear River (1-0) ran out to a 7-0 halftime lead in a season-opening win at Providence Hall.
Naomi Tomlinson and Ashley Roberts each found the back of the net twice for the Bears. Makenzie Lorimer, Carly Randall Katrina Esquivel and Aspen Austin each netted once. Lyza Pebley, Brooke Paulsen and Brianna Hurst shared the shutout.
SYRACUSE 7, MAPLE MOUNTAIN 4
SPANISH FORK — In a game delayed by lightning in the second half, Caroline Stringfellow tallied a hat trick and Syracuse (2-0) beat Maple Mountain.
Ashlyn Hall and Sarah Wynn each netted twice for the Titans, who led 5-2 at halftime.
SKY VIEW 2, BOX ELDER 1
BRIGHAM CITY — McKenna Ricks scored a second-half goal for Box Elder (0-2) but it wasn’t enough to overcome a Sky View 2-0 halftime lead.
LAYTON 2, HERRIMAN 0
HERRIMAN — Layton (1-0) scored a goal in each half to grab a season-opening win Wednesday at Herriman.
Erin Bailey and Brooklyn Pritchett each netted for the Lancers. Camille Siddoway assisted Pritchett. Anastasia Godfrey earned the clean sheet.
MURRAY 3, ROY 2 (OT)
DRAPER — Murray’s Sydney Wilcken scored a golden goal — her third of the day — to send Roy (0-2) to defeat in a game played Wednesday at Corner Canyon High School.
Savanna Martinez and Jerika Isaacson each scored for the Royals.