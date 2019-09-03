OGDEN — As the regular season nears the finish line, the Ogden Raptors left no doubt in a win Tuesday and are nearing the Pioneer League record for wins in a season.
Antonio Hernandez pitched a gem and Ismael Alcantara roped an inside-the-park home run to punctuate a 12-0 shutout of the Orem Owlz at Lindquist Field, moving the Raptors to 52-20 on the season.
With four games left in the regular season, Ogden is within distance of the league record for most wins in a season: 54. The Great Falls Dodgers did it twice (1985: 54-16, 1988: 54-17) and the Provo Angels once (2003: 54-22).
Hernandez threw five scoreless innings in his start, allowing two hits and striking out seven with no walks.
Adolfo Ramirez allowed a hit in the sixth, then Drew Finley, Jeisson Cabrera and Jacob Cantleberry each threw a hitless inning to bring home the shutout. Overall, Ogden pitchers struck out 13 hitters and walked three.
Alcantara drove in four runs for Ogden, including his three-run, inside-the-park homer in the sixth inning that caromed hard off the left-center wall.
Jorbit Vivas also drove in four runs, including the game's final tally when he followed Imanol Vargas' hard eighth-inning double off the right-center wall with one of his own.
Alex Verdugo, the rehabbing outfielder from the Los Angeles Dodgers, was given the day off according to his rehab treatment schedule.
3 MILLIONTH FAN
The Raptors expect the franchise's 3 millionth fan to walk through the gates at Lindquist Field for Wednesday's game. The fan identified as No. 3 million will receive a special gift from the team on the field during the game.
ATTENDANCE MARK
Tuesday's attendance at Lindquist Field was 3,171 fans, bringing the team's season total to 140,065.
If the Raptors draw a total of at least 6,004 fans over the final two regular-season home games (Wednesday and Thursday), the team will set a new franchise attendance record for a season.
WARD HAS CONCUSSION
The Raptors reported by social media posts Tuesday that outfielder Ryan Ward suffered a concussion Monday. Ward collided with the outfield wall with two outs in the ninth inning Monday, was down on the field for nearly 20 minutes and was taken off the field by ambulance.
"Big thanks to the medical staffs from both teams for taking the utmost care and precautions in securing Ryan’s safety," the team's statement said.