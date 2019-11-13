With one unforgettable game under the belt that Weber State men's basketball would like to forget, the Wildcats return to the hardwood Thursday to host the University of San Diego in WSU's home opener.
The Toreros (1-2) leave California for the first time with the trip to Ogden, entering their fourth regular-season game of the season, and will bring a roster that looks a lot different than the squad that beat WSU 83-66 in last year's season opener.
Weber State (0-1), meanwhile, hopes to have the services of players who sat out during its 89-34 loss at Utah State last week.
One of those is senior Jerrick Harding, who did not play against San Diego last season. The two-time All-Big Sky first team selection and this year's preseason MVP sat against Utah State with a foot injury. His status Thursday isn't certain but WSU hoped the prolific guard would make his debut in some way.
WSU also played its opener without freshman guard Judah Jordan and sophomore forward Bouki Diakite, who are rehabbing injuries, as well as going without sophomore guard Caleb Nero, who is leaving the program. That left the Wildcats with eight scholarship players available to play at Utah State.
San Diego has played its first three games with only eight players taking the floor as well. Gone from last season's experienced roster are transfer seniors Isaiah Wright and Isaiah Pineiro. Two players remain who faced Weber State in 2018: guard Joey Calcaterra and forward Alex Floresca.
Floresca scored 12 points and Calcaterra had seven off the bench in last season's opener. Both are starting this year. In the Toreros' first win of this season, a 72-66 overtime win Tuesday against Fresno State, Calcaterra played 44 of 45 possible minutes, scoring 21 points thanks to a 9-of-9 free-throw performance.
Calcaterra leads USD in scoring at 17.7 points per game. Junior guard Braun Hartfield, a transfer from Youngstown State, and freshman Marion Humphrey follow Calcaterra at 13.3 and 11.0 points per game, respectively.
Entering their fourth game, the Toreros' sample size is a bit bigger than WSU's one game. So far, statistically, San Diego tracks as a solid defensive team that runs opponents off the 3-point line but struggles offensively with shooting and giving up turnovers.
USD lost by three at home to UC Irvine and lost by 12 at Long Beach State before beating Fresno State.
Weber State holds a 3-2 advantage in the all-time series and is 36-6 in home openers at the Dee Events Center.
The game is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. It will be streamed online at WatchBigSky.com and on Pluto TV channel 535, with a radio call airing locally on 1430 AM KLO.