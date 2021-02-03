LaRue Swanger Loock
Together Again
LaRue Swanger Loock, mother and grandma passed away peacefully on January 30, 2021 at the age of 94. LaRue was born to George Dewey and Stella Ann (Stephens) Swanger on August 12, 1926 in Layton, UT.
She attended schools in Lima, Montana; Menida, Montana; InKom, Idaho and she attended Davis High school in Utah.
LaRue Is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed teaching girls in Mutual (Young Women) and looked forward to all her visits with her ministering sisters.
Throughout her life, LaRue enjoyed pursuing her creative talents by sewing, crocheting, Japanese embroidery, ceramics, porcelain dolls and scrapbooking. She traveled the world and was involved in mountain man rendezvous. Because of her love of nature and her sense of adventure, she enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, ATV riding. But MOST OF ALL she loved her family and enjoyed vacationing with them in Island Park, ID.
LaRue is survived by her children; Rebecca (Brent) Hardcastle, Pam (Aubrun) Bates, Richard (Myra) Loock, Cindy (Carl) Anderson, Lyle (Barbara) Peterson, 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leo R Loock, her parents, her siblings and a granddaughter. A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Kaysville Cemetery. A viewing will be held Thursday, February 4, 2012 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and prior to the graveside 12:00 -12:30 PM at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, UT 84067.
Livestream of LaRue at the bottom of her obituary at www.myers-mortuary.com.