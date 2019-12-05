Sure, you could do your Christmas shopping at a big box store, but where’s the fun in that?
For a holiday shopping experience that allows you to score unique gifts for everyone on your list, consider dropping by the first Craft Lake City Holiday Market, coming this weekend to downtown Ogden.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Monarch, 455 25th St. It will feature handmade gifts by artisans, vintage vendors and even craft foodies, according to Amy Stocks, project coordinator for Craft Lake City. More than 80 artists and artisans will offer everything from jewelry and visual arts to skin-care products and packaged edible treats.
“You can buy your Christmas gifts and support local artists — keep the creative culture thriving in Ogden,” Stocks said.
Four food trucks will be on hand, and a Santa Room will allow visitors to take selfies with the Jolly Old Elf from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day.
Craft food artisans will sell their packaged food items — from chocolates to hot sauces — and craft beer and cocktails will be available for purchase from Roosters Brewing Company and Five Wives Vodka.
The Monarch’s resident artists will have their studios open throughout the event.
“A good portion of the vendors have never shown at the Craft Lake City markets before, and about 40 percent of them come from Ogden and the Northern Utah area,” Stocks said.
Craft Lake City started as a nonprofit organization 12 years ago, with a mission to “educate, inspire and promote local artists in the community, and elevate the culture in Utah.” Each summer, the organization hosts a do-it-yourself festival at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City.
“This year, we’re excited to extend our programming up north to the Ogden area,” Stocks said.
Admission to the holiday market is $5. Children ages 12 and younger are admitted free.
For more information, visit craftlakecity.com.