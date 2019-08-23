A name like Pig & A Jelly Jar conjures up daydream thoughts of thick-cut slabs of bacon and mason jars full of fresh, homemade jelly on a farm table.
While that might not be the exact ambiance at this local restaurant, the plentiful pork and even more plentiful jellies is spot on.
The restaurant is fairly established in Ogden; it opened in 2015 and has been a steady staple since. It operates two other popular locations in Utah, including in Salt Lake City and Holladay.
Its flair fits perfectly into downtown Ogden’s 25th Street, and the bustle inside has rarely been at a standstill in all the times we’ve visited.
If you’re going to include “Jelly Jar” in your name, sense follows that it should subsequently tie in to the business, and the jellies definitely do at this Southern comfort restaurant.
The comfort comes from its sauces — or jellies and house-made condiments if you want to get technical.
And in many ways, Pig & A Jelly Jar incorporates those into the dishes on its menu — from burgers to beignets.
For those who want to sample the jellies in their purest form, customers can order sides of sourdough toast with jellies.
n Coconut Strawberry Jam.
n Blueberry Lavender Jam.
n Pineapple Lemon Jam.
n Bacon Onion Jam.
n Sweet Tomato Jalapeno Jam.
n Lemon Aioli.
n Tomato Creole Dipping Sauce.
n Sriracha Aioli Dipping Sauce.
n Citrus Creole Dipping Sauce.
n Homemade BBQ Sauce.
And, yes, it’s probable there’s even one or two missing from this already substantial list based off its menu. However, you won’t find fry sauce there.
Pig & A Jelly Jar is most likely know for its breakfast/brunch menu — which includes Chicken & Waffles (a $5 deal on Thursday evenings), starting with a base of Belgium waffle topped with double-battered fried boneless chicken breast, powdered sugar, maple syrup and one over-medium egg (and a partridge in a pear tree ... OK, not really).
For those intimidated by this delicious and magnificent delicacy, there’s also just Waffle Pick & Fix with fruit toppings and, you guessed it, jam (or cinnamon cream, which is not the consistency of cream but a little more like syrup).
Another Pig specialty diners are likely to order on repeat is the Ham Hash entree, filled with diced country ham, potatoes, red peppers, onions, bacon and sauteed greens topped with its delicious lemon aioli and two sunny side eggs. The flavors of this dish are both savory and salty, with the added creaminess of the aioli and eggs.
However, if breakfast for lunch is not a part of one’s wheelhouse, Pig & A Jelly Jar still has an assortment of sandwiches and salads made with the same focus of including flavor-packed sauces.
For example, its Chicken Sandwich includes the Lemon Aioli, adding a fresh burst of creamy lemon flavor to the classic sandwich, regardless of whether you order grilled or fried chicken. Going back to plain mayo after eating this version will make future sandwiches seem sad in comparison.
Likewise, the Pig Burger consisting of 1/3-pound of thoroughly seasoned ground beef patty is topped with a Bacon Onion Jam, as well as bacon, blue cheese, lettuce and tomato.
No surprises if you move on and still have room for dessert — they’re accompanied with more delicious jellies, thank goodness. The Beignets feature a dense fried dough, with every inch covered in powdered sugar and served with a side of Blueberry Lavender Jam that you could easily ask for an extra two to three sides of, because it’s simply that tasty and once again the highlight of the dish.
The devil is in the details, and that’s the case with many of Pig & A Jelly Jar’s sinfully indulgent comfort meals.