OGDEN — Tucked into Ogden’s Historic 25th Street is a place that crafts a tasty American staple: the hamburger.
Warrens Craft Burger has been serving up great food in downtown Ogden since 2013. More recently, Craft Burger moved into a location of its own in 2016, after catering to those in The Century Club, formerly a downtown Ogden nightclub, for a few years.
Now a well-lit, sit-down family restaurant, Craft Burger has something for everyone. As you enter, you are greeted by a darker front seating area. If you walk farther back, a translucent ceiling allows for plenty of natural light to filter into the dining area. If you’re trying to enjoy a meal outdoors, fear not, as Craft Burger has plenty of seating on the patio.
Though it’s similar to the other Warrens locations scattered throughout Weber and Davis counties, Craft Burger provides gourmet twists to local favorites.
If you’re looking for a place to take the kids on a weeknight, Craft Burger offers free meals for the kids with purchase of an adult entree from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For the adults, Craft Burger offers “tap takeovers” that rotate every month. The featured brewery for August is slated to be the Salt Lake City-based Kiitos Brewery.
Although it’s a busy eatery in the heart of Ogden, if it has been a few months since you’ve stopped by you might see something new on the menu that piques your interest.
For starters, you could try the Loaded Queso 3 Ways, which allows you to choose between fries, tater tots and potato chips to be covered with cheesy goodness.
If you’re looking to keep it rolling with cheese, you’ll likely be interested when you come across the Mac ‘N Cheese Burger on the menu. While it’s only been on the menu for a few months, the Mac ‘n Cheese Burger has already become one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes. The burger is not only loaded with plenty of macaroni, but also includes a healthy amount of bacon bits — all topped with truffle aioli.
Each burger made at Craft Burger is of half-pound smashed patties and topped with just about anything under the sun. Looking for a good old-fashioned burger? Try the original Craft Burger, topped with bacon, barbecue sauce and caramelized onions.
Do you believe breakfast is the best meal of the day? Try the B.A.D. (or Breakfast All Day) Burger, which includes a patty of ground chuck and breakfast sausage, along with a fried egg, ham, hashbrowns and bacon maple jam.
Another local favorite is the Prohibition Burger, which is topped with a bleu cheese crumble, truffle aioli and bacon maple jam.
If you want a burger, but want a healthier spin, just say Fork It! Craft Burger offers a number of their “Fork It” dishes, which are in essence burgers that remove the buns and replace it with a salad base. Try their Sweet Corn Fork It, a house salad that features Mexican sweet corn and avocado, topped with a cilantro lime vinaigrette.
With a wide variety of dishes and flavors to choose from, Craft Burger is sure to have something that can cater to the needs of anyone in your family.