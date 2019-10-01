OGDEN — Weber County’s poverty rate dipped below 10% for the first time in at least a decade, according to new economic data.
In its annual American Community Survey update, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that 9.3% of the county’s population subsisted at or below the federal poverty level.
Income below the poverty line is $12,490 or less for an individual and $25,750 or less for a family of four, according to the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.
Weber County’s poverty rate reached 11.2% in 2017, up from 10.7% the year before. The decade’s highest rate was 13.9% in 2010.
The latest annual data, released Sept. 26, is based on information gathered from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2018.
Unemployment declined as well, down to 2.4%, compared with 2.7%. An estimated 4,550 people in the Weber County labor force were without jobs last year.
Another barometer of economic wellbeing, median household income, jumped to $68,669 in 2018, up from $62,917.
“We’re in the longest economic expansion in the history of our country, and it’s helping a lot of our communities,” Ben Hart, deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, said Monday.
Further, Weber County’s income equality gap shrank in 2018, the fourth straight year of decline.
The county’s Gini Index rating stood at 0.3784, down from 0.4115 in 2015.
The index ranges from 0, indicating perfect equality (where everyone receives an equal share), to 1, perfect inequality (where only one recipient or group of recipients receives all the income), the Census Bureau says.
Davis County also saw economic gains in the latest census figures and fared better than Weber County in most key measures.
Poverty in Davis fell to 5.2%, down from 6.2% in 2017, while unemployment declined to 2.0% from 2.3% and median household income surged to $84,358, up from $80,301.
The inequality reading ticked up to 0.3794 in Davis, compared with 0.3702 in 2017.
“There’s tremendous growth around Hill Air Force Base and in Layton and Ogden, and those numbers are going to continue to surge” Hart said.
Overall, Utah fared better than the nation in the new economic indicators.
The national poverty rate was at 13.1%, compared with Utah’s 9.0%. Unemployment nationally stood at 4.9 percent, while Utah’s rate fell to 3.2%.
The Associated Press reported that the areas with the most income inequality last year were coastal regions with large amounts of wealth — the District of Columbia, New York and Connecticut — as well as areas with great poverty: Puerto Rico and Louisiana.
Utah, Alaska, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota had the most economic equality, the AP reported.