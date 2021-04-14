MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE — A large new distribution center expected to employ up to 500 and generate considerable in-and-out delivery van traffic is taking shape near the Interstate 15 interchange at 400 North.
The planned warehouse, being built by Salt Lake City developer Gardner Batt, is taking shape on what was an undeveloped parcel off the northeast corner of I-15 and 400 North, an area that already gets considerable traffic at certain times of the day. A Gardner Batt rep, though, says the expected traffic when the building is done shouldn’t create new issues.
“We did do an extensive traffic study with the city and went through the public process to discuss those studies, which indicated that our use would not cause additional problems to the area,” Mike Batt of Gardner Batt told the Standard-Examiner in an email.
The warehouse will measure 181,000 to 183,000 square feet when done, probably by next January, according to City Attorney Bill Morris. Ryan Hales of Hales Engineering, a traffic consultant on the project, told the Marriott-Slaterville Planning Commission at an Oct. 20 meeting when the issue came up for public debate that around 1,000 delivery vans would be in and out of the site each day, along with 500 employees. Another 50 semitrailer trucks will visit the site daily, according to minutes from an Oct. 22 Marriott-Slaterville City Council meeting on the matter.
Whatever the case, Gardner Batt reps aren’t saying who will occupy the new facility, described as a “local distribution center” in a site plan application the firm filed with Marriott-Slaterville. “The distribution center will have large trucks arriving at the location to deliver shipments. Packages and goods will be sorted in the building and redistributed to customers via vans,” reads the application.
According to the Oct. 20 meeting minutes, many residents expressed concern about traffic coming in and out of the warehouse. Venture Academy, a charter school, operates two school structures to the east off 1500 West, accessible only via 400 North.
“Traffic is bad on 400 North and I’m concerned about it too,” Morris said. Venture Academy generates traffic in the area as do Internal Revenue Service employees from the facility to the south at 12th Street and 1200 West.
Reps for Gardner Batt, though, say the tenant plans to stagger employee arrival times and send delivery vans out during off-peak traffic times to minimize traffic issues. “The user will self-regulate to distribute during off-peak hours and be in dialogue with the city,” read the minutes from the Oct. 22 meeting.
The Planning Commission at the Oct. 20 meeting unanimously recommended approval of the rezone of part of the land from agricultural to commercial so the project could move ahead. Two days later on Oct. 22, the City Council formally approved the rezone.
The warehouse is taking shape on an undeveloped 54-acre parcel that abuts the western and northern sides of Toad’s Fun Zone. Batt said he couldn’t disclose the tenant that would actually occupy the warehouse, and Jonathan Gardner, also of Garder Batt, cited a nondisclosure agreement when discussing the matter with city leaders last October.
“Mr. Gardner said the user seeks to avoid positive and negative publicity,” read the minutes from the Oct. 22 meeting. The minutes went on, noting that Gardner has completed four other warehouses in Utah for the unnamed company.
Marriott-Slaterville officials didn’t seek out the developer or offer any formal incentive packages. “We didn’t recruit them. We didn’t offer them deals. They like the location because of the freeway access,” Morris said. But he said that in exchange for building an access road linking 400 North and 1500 East around the western and northern periphery of Toad’s Fun Zone, the city is reducing the impact fees Gardner Batt will have to pay from around $1.2 million to $700,000.
According to its website, Gardner Batt has built numerous large structures for a range of companies, including Ancestry, the genealogy company; Pluralsight, the online education company; and Amazon, the online retailer.