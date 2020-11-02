OGDEN — Ben Lomond High School will move to remote learning for two weeks in response to a COVID-19 outbreak at the school, the school announced Monday on social media.
The school will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 3, and the two-week remote learning period will start Wednesday, Nov. 4, with the current expectation of resuming in-person schooling on Tuesday, Nov. 17, if cases in the school community are within “an acceptable range,” according to an email sent to parents on Monday.
No classes will be held on Tuesday, which will be used as a teacher prep day and the school will also be thoroughly cleaned, according to the email.
According to the state health department’s COVID-19 case dashboard, there were 41 active COVID-19 cases in Ogden School District schools as of Monday.
The Utah State Board of Education’s COVID-19 manual advises schools to move to a two-week period of remote learning when 15 or more people in the school community — students and employees — test positive for the disease within a rolling two-week period.
Ben Lomond High is the third high school in Weber County, and the first in the Ogden School District, to close for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases.
Both Roy High and Bonneville High, the latter of which is still closed, have moved to a two-week remote learning period this school year after hitting the 15-case threshold.
“If students and parents don’t treat this 14-day period seriously ... then this whole effort becomes less effective because the whole point of it is stay at home, participate in school online, don’t go and spend time with people outside of your household and put yourself or them at risk of further transmission,” Ogden district spokesperson Jer Bates said.