Of states with compulsory ACT testing, Utah students scored highest, according to an annual report published by the national testing organization. But this year's average score was lower than those of preceding classes.
The state’s graduating class of 2020 had an average composite score of 20.2 — one-tenth of a point higher than the next closest, Wisconsin. Utah is one of 15 states that administers the standardized college readiness test to all of its students.
“We have finally broken through,” said Mark Peterson, a spokesperson for the Utah State Board of Education. “We’ve been number three, number four and number two for years.”
The state's average composite score was 30th overall and came in four-tenths of a point below the national average of 20.6.
Utah also saw a drop from previous years. In 2019, the state’s average composite score was 20.3, and in 2018, it was 20.4.
“I am pleased to see Utah’s students come out on top in an apples-to-apples comparison,” said State Superintendent Sydnee Dickson in a press release. “It remains concerning that scores are dropping, even if only by a bit, both here and nationally."
Although the state school board has not collected data regarding the scores, Peterson said there are a couple of potential causes for the reduction — both of which tie back to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many universities throughout the country have made ACT and SAT scores optional — or thrown them out altogether — for applicants.
An ACT score is currently not required for admission to the University of Utah, Brigham Young University, Utah State University and Southern Utah University. If a student has not been able to take the ACT for reasons related to COVID-19, Dixie State University has asked them to contact the school’s director of admissions. Westminster College has permanently dropped the ACT requirement.
Utah Valley University and Weber State University are open enrollment schools and did not have an ACT requirement prior to the pandemic.
With ACT requirements abandoned, Peterson said many graduates who took the test as juniors did not have an incentive to retake the test for a better score as seniors.
The other possible reason for the lower average composite score is because access to testing was limited by the pandemic, seniors were not able to retake the test.
“It became very difficult to take it again in the spring,” Peterson said.
Statewide results for the class of 2021 will likely be affected by the pandemic as well. After Gov. Gary Herbert announced a soft closure of Utah public schools on March 13 and extended that for the remainder of the academic year on April 14, state-provided administrations of the ACT to 11th graders were canceled.
Students who missed their ACT date are eligible for vouchers to cover the cost of taking the ACT on a later date, but the probability of the state again reaching a 100% tested rate is low. Utah has administered the exam to all juniors since 2014, the year after the state Legislature passed a bill that funds and requires the assessment for all students.
Peterson said despite potential changing university admission requirements, the test will likely continue to be mandated unless both the Legislature and the school board intervene.
“At this point, (the ACT) is part of our accountability system,” he said.