LOGAN — Utah State University’s online bachelor’s program has maintained a top spot in a national ranking of similar programs across the country.
Part of USU Online, Utah State’s online bachelor’s program placed 23rd in a ranking compiled by U.S. News & World Report, one of the most widely known college ranking systems, according to a university press release.
Utah State shared the spot, tying with five other online programs, as shown in the online ranking.
“This marks the sixth straight year we’ve been ranked among the Top 25 online bachelor’s programs in the country,” said Robert Wagner, vice president of Academic and Instructional Services at USU, in the press release. “Our dedicated instructors use online courses in unique and engaging ways that provide students the best possible education wherever they call home.”
The bachelor’s program ranks 18th for the level of service the program provides for veterans, according to the ranking of best online programs for veterans by the same organization.
The rankings were generated by analyzing data collected from 353 institutions offering online programs, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s methodology page on its website.
According to the most recent data submitted by USU Online, 1,628 students are enrolled in the online bachelor’s program, and the average age of students is 30.
At the bachelor’s level, USU’s online enrollment is predominantly female.
According to the U.S. News and World Report’s profile of the program, Utah State’s online bachelor’s program had 1,329 applicants in its most recent application cycle.
Of those, 1,180 — about 89% — were female. That percentage holds steady in the group of accepted applicants and those who ultimately decided to matriculate during that application cycle.
The current student body in the bachelor’s program is 82.7% female.
While the majority of current students in the program are white (75%), a significant proportion — 13.2% — are Hispanic, while 2.9% are Asian and 2.5% are black or African American.
USU online bachelor’s courses cost the same amount for in-state students as they would if those students attended on campus, according to USU Online’s website. Out-of-state students pay $414 per credit, according to U.S. News and World Report’s profile of the program.
USU Online offers 12 online bachelor’s degrees and 19 online master’s degrees, the university press release says.
The most popular majors at the bachelor’s level are communication science and disorders (35% of students), economics (22%) and psychology (22%).
Utah State’s online master’s in education was ranked sixth in the nation out of 309 similar programs, also by U.S. News & World Report.
USU Online’s Master of Business Administration program placed on the U.S. News ranking of MBA programs for the first time, the release said. According to the U.S. News & World Report website, the program placed 175th out of 335 online MBA programs across the country.