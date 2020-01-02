OGDEN — Though Brad Mortensen has a year under his belt as president of Weber State University, he’ll be formally inaugurated as the university’s 13th president on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
At the inauguration — which will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Val A. Browning Center on Weber State’s Ogden campus — Mortensen will share his vision for the university, according to a university press release.
Faculty, staff, student and government leaders will give brief remarks, and Weber State students and alumni will perform musical numbers.
The community is invited to attend, the release says.
The event will be held on Weber State’s Founders Day, which “marks the day Weber State proudly celebrates its history as an institution going back to 1889,” Mortensen said in the release.
Mortensen gave the Standard-Examiner a sneak peek at some of his vision in December at the year anniversary of his hiring, which was announced on Dec. 6, 2018.
“So much of our vision for the future really ties back to the past,” Mortensen said in December, speaking of J. Willard Marriott, who founded Marriott International, the multi-national hospitality company behind Marriott hotels. Marriott attended and graduated from Weber State, then called Weber College, with a two-year degree in the early 1920s.
“(Marriott) was this first-generation student who really didn’t have a lot of support at home to go to college, but there was a faculty member and a support group here at Weber that helped him (go on to) launch an international, multi-billion dollar corporation,” Mortensen said. “We’re going to continue that J. Willard Marriott story over and over and over again.”
During his first year as president, Mortensen has taken meetings with many students. He’s particularly interested in why transfer students didn’t come to Weber State first, and he’s concerned that so many in Northern Utah call Weber State “the best kept secret.”
Mortensen wants the school’s strengths to be well-known.
“We’re the best at preparing people from all backgrounds, regardless of their academic preparation, to be successful in life,” Mortensen said.
Mortensen’s vision will be informed not only by his year leading the university, but also by more than 14 years of prior experience in administrative roles at the university, where he served most recently as vice president of university advancement.
Prior to his time at Weber State, Mortensen was a budget analyst for the Utah State Board of Regents, which governs the Utah System of Higher Education. He has also worked for Utah Gov. Mike Leavitt’s budget office and the Arizona Legislature.
Mortensen and his wife, Camille, have four children, one of whom graduated from Weber State, according to earlier reporting by the Standard-Examiner.