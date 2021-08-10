Those brown-gray skies brought on by California wildfires that linger on may not be turning to blue, at least not in the immediate future.
A U.S. National Weather Service official said Monday that while wind from the north and west, which brought the California smoke to Utah, may die down, some of the haze may continue, at least until the middle or latter part of the week. “We are seeing some slow decreases in smoke, but it will still be around, reducing visibility,” said Monica Trathagan, a National Weather Service meteorologist. She anticipates “slow improvement.”
Similarly, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality expects air quality to be ”unhealthy for sensitive groups” through Wednesday. Under such conditions, people with asthma or lung disease, children and the elderly and people who are typically active outdoors are advised to reduce heavy outdoor exertion.
Whatever the case, things are getting better, at least relative to the strong haze that enveloped the Wasatch Front last Friday, dramatically boosting readings of particulate matter measuring 2.5 microns or less in diameter. PM 2.5, as it is known, can get in the lungs and bloodstream, posing a health risk.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, the PM 2.5 reading in Weber and Box Elder counties measured 39 micrograms per cubic meter of air, down from 101.8 micrograms at 5 p.m. Friday.
In Davis County, the PM 2.5 reading was 13.8 micrograms as of 4 p.m. Monday, down from 105.9 micrograms last Friday at 11 a.m., while in Utah County the figure was 44.9 micrograms at 4 p.m. Monday, down from 129.1 micrograms on noon last Friday.
PM 2.5 levels of 35.5-55.4 micrograms — the range on Monday in Weber and Utah counties — are deemed unhealthy for “sensitive groups,” according to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality. Thus, though the risk has subsided since last Friday’s peaks — when the levels were considered by the DEQ to be “unhealthy” for everybody — dangers for some in the two counties remain. The 13.8-microgram reading in Davis Couny is deemed to be moderate.
Though the haze on Friday was especially thick, shrouding even the sun, Bo Call, manager of the DEQ’s air monitoring section, said it’s not necessarily unprecedented in the summer months. A past fire in the Spanish Fork area quickly boosted the PM 2.5 reading around the city from the 20-plus microgram level past 120 micrograms, the “unhealthy” level, he said. Then the wind shifted, quickly pushing the smoke out. “Really, it depends on where you are in relation to the smoke,” he said.
Echoing Trathagan, though, he also noted that if winds just die down, with no shift in breezes to carry pollution out, “we just suffer with what we have until it dissipates,” and the “gunky” look remains. People, he said, “need to mind their bodies,” we went on, refraining from activity that taxes their health.
A cold front brought the California wildfire smoke to Utah last Friday, with upper-level winds blowing the air here, quickly transforming the skies from blue to brown. Southerly winds would push the smoke out of Utah, but those aren’t in the forecast, according to Trathagan. Easterly winds, too, could get the air out of here, but those are uncommon in Utah.
The Associated Press reported Monday that skies in the area of the massive Dixie Fire in California had cleared, allowing increased firefighting efforts from above. The fierce blaze though, which burned the small community of Greenville, was just 21% contained as of Sunday evening.
Brown, pollution-filled skies are perhaps more typical in the winter along the Wasatch Front due to temperature inversion, which traps the air in the atmosphere in the area. Call said 2013 was a particularly bad year in that regard, with the average 24-hour PM 2.5 reading pushing past 120 micrograms.
Measures to cut back on pollution, though, have helped gradually reduce PM 2.5 readings typical in the winter months, Call said.