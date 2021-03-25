SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox signed legislation Wednesday killing a 2020 bail reform law but said he will call a special session to address the various simmering pretrial release and detention issues.
House Bill 220, sponsored by Rep. Mike Schultz, R-Roy, rolls back the reform law passed last year, House Bill 206, which created a presumption of pretrial release for nonviolent offenders and a presumption of detention for those accused of murder, rape and other violent felonies.
Cox's signature on HB 220 followed lobbying by the Utah Sheriff's Association, which argued some dangerous suspects were inappropriately released under the reform provisions.
Sponsors of HB 206 had acknowledged that amendments were needed to fix issues such as a four-day gap — a window in which some suspects arrested on a Friday night could be released before prosecutors and a judge could address detention the following Monday or Tuesday.
However, this year's bill did away with the meat of the 2020 bill, which sought to address cash bail inequities. Under the old system, a wealthy defendant could post bail, while a poor person accused of an identical crime and unable to make bail would stay behind bars.
During a House committee hearing on his bill, Schultz said HB 206 "may have been a little bit rushed. ... We can push pause and repeal the law by going back to the way things have worked for many decades."
But in his signing statement Wednesday, Cox said HB 220 must be followed up soon with a new bail reform bill.
"A system that allows lower risk defendants to remain in jail because they cannot afford the bond while allowing higher risk defendants to go free because of their wealth is not only unjust and counter to all notions of common sense, it is unconstitutional," Cox said.
He urged lawmakers to come up with a new bill for consideration in a special session later this year.
Schultz, in a letter accompanying Cox's message, promised to put together a work group to draft a bill "that balances the constitutional rights of the accused while also protecting public safety."
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, said Thursday he thought HB 206 "ended up getting the blame for COVID."
"A lot of jails were releasing people because they didn't want to have people die in prison on COVID," Weiler said.
"I think it was clear to just about everyone that we didn't land in a good place on bail reform" with HB 206, he said.
Weiler said that while Schultz and others "were pretty set on repealing 206," the substitute, HB 220, "didn't have a lot of substance to it."
Meanwhile, while adjusting to HB 206, the state courts system has abandoned its bail schedule, Weiler said. That makes a straight return to the old cash bail system problematic.
While urban counties were able to absorb some of the additional pretrial services workload caused by HB 206, Weiler said rural counties found it difficult to keep up.
Under HB 206, with more inmates released, "someone would have to check in with them and that ended up being the sheriffs themselves," he said.
"Also, we had rural judges ordering defendants released with ankle monitors only to find out the sheriffs didn't have ankle monitors," Weiler said.
But he said it's good news that Cox and legislative leaders support another stab at reform. Schultz said his workgroup will include the spectrum of stakeholders, including prosecutors, defense attorneys, victims' advocates, the courts, police and sheriffs, the bail bonds industry and civil liberties groups.
With the passage of HB 220, "now my fear is that we are out of kilter," Weiler said.