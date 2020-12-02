FARMINGTON — Two new judges will be joining the 2nd District Court bench in Davis County, pending Utah Senate approval.
Gov. Gary Herbert's office on Monday announced the appointment of Rita Cornish and Ronald Russell to replace two retiring district judges, John R. Morris and Thomas L. Kay.
Cornish is vice president of Parr Brown Gee & Loveless in Salt Lake City, where she specializes in commercial litigation.
She holds a bachelor’s degree and a doctorate in chemistry from the University of Utah. She received her law degree from the S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah.
Russell has been an attorney for Parr Brown Gee & Loveless for more than 35 years, including one year, 2009, as the firm's president.
Russell also is a former mayor of Centerville and was a member of the Utah Judicial Conduct Commission.
Russell received his bachelor’s degree in political science from Weber State University and his law degree from the University of Utah.
The Senate's Judicial Confirmation Committee has invited public comment on the appointments of Russell and Cornish.
Those interested in commenting should contact Jerry Howe at the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel by 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at the Utah State Capitol, House Building, Suite W210, PO Box 145210, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5210. All statements should include the respondent’s name, telephone number and mailing address.
The committee will conduct a hearing and decide whether to recommend confirmation to the full Senate. The new judges would take office upon Senate confirmation.