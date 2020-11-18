Kerry Gibson, the former head of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, is the focus of a scathing probe by the Utah State Auditor that was spurred by reports of "concerns" about agency management during his tenure.
Among the big concerns to emerge from the auditor's review were weaknesses in procedures meant as guides and checks to activities of agriculture department staffers. "This report identifies a number of concerns highlighting weakness of UDAF’s control environment, which increased the risk of noncompliance and misuse of public funds," according to a press release from the auditor's office on Wednesday that accompanied release of the probe.
More specifically, the audit found that Gibson, also a former Weber County commissioner and 1st District U.S. House candidate, improperly used a state vehicle for "unallowed commutes" and even a pair of weekend trips to Bear Lake. The agriculture department incurred a financial loss of at least $4,419 due to questionable vehicle use by Gibson and others working under him.
The audit questions Gibson's role in visiting the facilities of an unnamed firm, called Applicant A, that at the time had been vying for a cannabis growing license as part of the state's medical marijuana program, overseen, in part, by the ag department.
Though Gibson didn't serve on the committee that formally evaluated the firms that would get licenses, he exhibited "poor judgement" in visiting the unnamed company, which ultimately received a license. "This visit added to the perception that Applicant A was improperly favored by the committee," the audit reads.
The audit further cites several instances of "questionable travel and improper reimbursements" involving Gibson and Natalie Callahan, who worked as director of operations at the ag department under Gibson. They received "improperly" upgraded hotel rooms and a flight as part of a conference they attended in Hawaii.
The report further takes aim at Callahan and Sasha Clark, who served as public information officer during Gibson's tenure. Callahan and Clark also help run the Dicio Group, a public relations company, and the auditor says they charged the ag department for work hours when they also seemed to be doing work for a Dicio Group client. Furthermore, Callahan charged "significant" overtime charges, 427 hours during her nine-month tenure, 35% more than her predecessor.
"Given these issues, we are concerned with the accuracy of the charged time. Due to the lack of documentation, it is difficult to reconstruct work performed," the report says.
The issues reached the office of Gov. Gary Herbert, who apparently put Gibson on administrative leave as a result. On Oct. 2, 2019, Herbert issued a directive calling on Callahan and Clark to cut their ties with the Dicio Group or face firing. The directive also called for a stop to improper vehicle use and an end to unnecessary travel in the department.
"Due to non-compliance with the directive, the governor's office placed (Gibson) on administrative leave. In January 2020, the former commissioner resigned," the audit reads.
News Gibson had been placed on leave is only emerging now. At the time he stepped down, Gibson said he was leaving the agriculture department to launch his bid for the U.S. House. He finished third in the Republican primary for the post last June and Blake Moore, a fellow GOPer, won election to the U.S. House seat on Nov. 3.
Gibson, whose family operates a dairy farm in western Weber County, is no stranger to controversy. He was the focus of an Ogden Police Department probe as a county commissioner stemming from charges of misdeeds under his leadership. No charges were ultimately filed and Gibson maintained all along that the probe was the result of political foes out to get him.
The Dicio Group, meantime, has a strong connection to Weber County. It handles communications for the county government, an arrangement first approved in 2017, when Gibson was a county commissioner.
This story will be updated.