OGDEN — Ogden City's longest tenured council member says that after nearly two decades, he's decided to call it quits.
On Tuesday, Ogden Council member Doug Stephens told the Standard-Examiner that he wouldn't be seeking reelection during the 2021 campaign cycle.
A lifelong Ogden resident and graduate of Ben Lomond High School and Weber State University, Stephens was first elected to represent Ogden’s Municipal District 3 in November 2005. He said when he first decided to run for office, some 16 years ago, it was a decision sparked by a desire to give back to the community that gave so much to him.
"I'm from Ogden and I love this city," Stephens said. "I thought it was important to serve my community, because it's helped make me who I am."
Stephens, 75, said his council retirement came down to little more than the fact that he simply felt it was the right time to step away. He said when he first joined the council, he had a list of things he wanted to accomplish and while he wasn't able to check off every item on that list, he's proud of the way Ogden has evolved on his watch.
"Even if I had another four years, there would still be a lot of things that I'd want to get done after that," Stephens said. "That's the way government is. There's always going to be issues and things that need to be addressed."
Stephens said that during his tenure, he was proud to be part of efforts to further develop The Junction, to establish the city's Nine Rails Arts and Creative District, to further work at the Business Depot Ogden and to restore some of the city's parks and other outdoor offerings. As he eyes a January departure from the council, he said the continued implementation of the city's downtown master plan, dubbed "Make Ogden," continued development of the city's west side and a pending redevelopment the city's "Rite Aid" block near 24th Street and Monroe Boulevard are things to keep an eye on.
During his last few years on the council, Stephens was a frequent proponent of building electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Ogden. He says he'll continue to advocate for that and has some concerns about the influx of high-density housing but, overall, feels like he's leaving the city in better shape than it was 16 years ago.
According to Ogden City's election website, one person, Ken Richey, has filed to run for Stephens' District 3 seat. In May, Priscilla Martinez announced she'd be vying for the seat as well but, as of Monday afternoon, was not yet listed as having filed as a primary candidate on the city's website.
Four council seats are up for grabs in Ogden’s 2021 municipal election. In addition to District 3, the city’s District 1 seat and two at-large seats will be decided this year. All positions are for a four-year term.
The candidate filing period began Tuesday and ends June 7. For Ogden residents looking to run for any of the four seats, a declaration of candidacy must be filled out in person at the Ogden City Recorder’s Office, 2549 Washington Blvd. A primary election is scheduled for Aug. 10, with the general election set for Nov. 2.