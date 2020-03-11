OGDEN — Ogden City officials say they're prepared to take some extraordinary measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19, which could include cancelling or postponing popular community events like the Ogden Marathon and Twilight concert series.
Ogden Chief Administrative Officer Mark Johnson said department heads within the city have been discussing potential fallout from the novel coronavirus at length in recent days and have been preparing accordingly.
Johnson stressed that no decisions have been made as of yet, but said city officials have discussed the possibility of cancelling or postponing large events, like the marathon and concert series. Held each May for the last 20-plus years, the marathon is the biggest annual event in Ogden. It typically features around 6,500 participants and more than 10,000 spectators. The concert series has been a rousing success as well, drawing thousands of spectators to the Ogden Amphitheater during the summer months.
"We've talked about that," Johnson said. "Do we need to start worrying about these big events? We don't really have a norm for this."
Johnson said city administrators are also looking at which employees could work from home if need be, and possibly relaxing sick leave policy. Current city policy requires that employees who miss more than three consecutive days of work must provide their managers with a doctor's note.
"We're looking at everything," Johnson said. "Obviously, we can't have our public safety officials working from home. If we have a water main break, we need to send people out to fix it."
The city is also looking at ways to avoid personal contact during meetings. Signs reading "No Handshake Zone" can be seen throughout the municipal building and Johnson said the city is encouraging employees to practice common sense safety measures, like regularly washing hands. Johnson said there could also be some disruption in some non-essential city services.
"This isn't about panic," Johnson said. "It's about having a plan in place. Again, we don't have a norm for this."
Janene Eller-Smith, executive director of the Ogden City Council, said her office also has no standard for such actions, but the council will consider meeting electronically for all meetings. The council typically meets at the municipal building every Tuesday, with a work session at 4 p.m. followed by a regular council meeting or Redevelopment Agency meeting at 6 p.m.
Eller-Smith said she's received requests to hold electronic meetings only from constituents and at least one other Utah city has reached out, asking about Ogden's plan. She said some legal questions also need to be cleared up, like if the law allows electronic-only meetings for certain public hearings. The council has also discussed the possibility of canceling a trip to Ogden's sister city, Hoff, Germany, which is scheduled for later this year. Council members Rich Hyer and Ben Nadolski said they're still planning to make the trip, as of now.
Johnson and Eller-Smith both said no firm decisions have been made on any of the precautions discussed thus far, and they would be taking direction from the state and local health departments.