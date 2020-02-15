OGDEN — An Ogden native and former U.S. foreign service officer has launched a bid for the the 1st District U.S. House seat.
Blake Moore, who now works for a management consulting firm in Salt Lake City where he lives, touted the need for conservative leadership and also warned of “socialist ideas” taking hold. He becomes the 10th Republican and 12th candidate to announce plans to seek the seat, now held by U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, who’s not seeking reelection to the post
“I am running for Congress because I am concerned about the lack of conservative leadership for the next generation of Americans,” Moore said in a statement released Thursday. “I am the strongest candidate to represent what got Utah and our country to where we are today, but I am also the strongest candidate to ensure these conservative values have a strong future in our nation.”
He went on, warning about other values taking root.
“I watch as socialist ideas are given a huge platform and used as a tool to inspire my generation. This is not what got our country to where we are today. It is not what has fueled our recent economic growth, and it is not what will take our country to the next level,” he said.
Moore, making his first bid for office, said tackling the national debt, advocating for Hill Air Force Base and pushing for state control of public lands would be key focuses. He’s pro-life, touted President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax reform measure, says his support for the 2nd Amendment is “unequivocal and straightforward” and favors repeal of the Affordable Care Act, according to his website.
Moore publicly announced his plans to supporters at a kickoff on Wednesday night at Weber State University. He lives in Salt Lake City, outside the 1st District, but was born and raised in Ogden, and campaign staffers said he would move back to the district if he wins. The 1st District covers Northern Utah, including Weber County and northern Davis County.
Moore is currently a principal at the Cicero Group, a Salt Lake City-based management consulting firm, working with “non-profit and purpose-driven organizations.” Before that he worked as a foreign service officer for the U.S. Department of State and ran his own consulting business, spending time in Singapore. He graduated from Ogden High School in 1998, winning the Heisman High School Scholarship as a senior, and later played quarterback at the Utah State University, ultimately getting a bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah and a master’s degree from Northwestern University.
Aside from his professional work, Moore also focused on his work with the Utah Adoption Exchange, a nonprofit group that places kids in permanent homes, and Wendy’s Wonderful Kids program, which also focuses on the adoption issue.
The other Republicans who have announced plans to seek the Northern Utah U.S. House seat are Mark Shepherd, Howard Wallack, Bob Stevenson, Tina Cannon, Taylor Lee, Katie Witt, Kerry Gibson, Cory Green and Doug Durbano. Democrats Joshua Cameron and Jamie Cheek are also running.