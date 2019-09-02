Five public meetings are to be held starting Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, to provide the public with information on Proposition 3, the ballot question that calls for studying the notion of changing the three-commission form of county government in Weber County. In this Oct. 26, 2017, photo then-Utah Rep. Gage Froerer, now a county commissioner, signs a petition at a West Haven hotel calling for a study into changing the county's form of government. He and several other leaders from around the county inked the petition.