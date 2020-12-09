OGDEN — Utah Rep. Lou Shurtliff has been hospitalized and diagnosed with pneumonia, according to Rep. Brian King, leader of the Utah House Democratic Caucus.
"She is in intensive care. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers," the Salt Lake City Democrat said in a tweet.
King said the Ogden lawmaker was hospitalized Tuesday after experiencing breathing problems and has tested negative for COVID-19.
The news generated concern from supporter and colleagues. She's hospitalized at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden.
“As our colleague and friend, we are obviously very concerned about her well-being. We wish her and her family a quick and full recovery," read a statement Wednesday from the Utah House Democratic Caucus.
Zach Thomas, chairperson of the Weber County Democratic Party, said he hasn't heard any particulars but wished Shurtliff well. Shurtliff, the sole Democrat in the Weber County delegation to the Utah House, is in her 80s. She represents District 10, which covers parts of southern Ogden and South Ogden.
"On behalf of the county party, we wish Rep. Shurtliff a speedy recovery and hope that she is able to get back to her normal routine as soon as possible," Thomas said.
Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson, a Kaysville Republican, tweeted out a message of support.
"My thoughts and prayers go out to Rep. Lou Shurtliff and her family. The doctors and nurses at McKay-Dee Hospital are taking great care of her. I am grateful for their efforts and wish Lou a full and speedy recovery," Wilson said.
Shurtliff won reelection to the Utah House in voting culminating last month, her second consecutive term in the District 10 seat. She also held the seat from 1999 through 2008.