OGDEN — There's no presidential vote this cycle, but voters across Weber County will be making some weighty decisions this year — on local leadership.
The mayoral seats in Roy, North Ogden, West Haven, South Ogden and nine other Weber County cities come up for election this cycle, as well as 35 city and town council posts. The mayoral seats in Ogden and Hooper are the only top municipal posts in the county not up for grabs this cycle.
The filing period started on Tuesday, with some candidates already announcing their plans, and it goes through next Monday afternoon. Primary elections will be on Aug. 10 if races for individual seats have two or more hopefuls. The general election is Nov. 2.
As the process formally starts, here's a look at what's at stake in each city, starting with the largest locales:
Ogden: Four Ogden City Council seats are up for grabs, the at-large A and B posts, now held by Marcia White and Bart Blair, respectively, and the District 1 and 3 posts, now held by Angela Choberka and Doug Stephens.
Roy: Mayor Bob Dandoy comes up for reelection and he says he'll be running for a second term. Also on the ballot are the City Council seats held by Bryon Saxton and Jan Burrell.
North Ogden: Mayor Neal Berube, elected to a two-year term in 2019, comes up for reelection, and he says he hasn't yet made a final decision on his plans. He was elected in 2019 to fill the final two years of the seat originally won by Brent Taylor, killed in 2018 while serving in the Utah Army National Guard in Afghanistan.
The City Council seats now held by Blake Cevering and Cheryl Stoker are also on the ballot.
West Haven: Mayor Sharon Bolos is up for reelection and she'll seek a third term, challenged, at least, by Rob Vanderwood, a current city council member. Both revealed their plans last week, before the filing period actually began.
The council seat now held by Vanderwood and another held by Randy Hunter will also be on the ballot.
South Ogden: Mayor Russell Porter is up for reelection and he'll be seeking a second term, he said.
Also on the ballot are the council seats now held by Susan Stewart and Mike Howard. The last two years of a third council post held by Jeanette Smyth, appointed to the seat, will also be on the ballot.
Pleasant View: Mayor Leonard Call is up for election and he said he'll seek a second term. Also on the ballot will be the City Council seats now held by Kevin Bailey and Steve Gibson.
Hooper: The three City Council seats now held by Chris Paulsen, Lisa Northrop and Brad Ostler will be on the ballot.
Washington Terrace: Mayor Mark Allen's seat will be up for grabs and he said he'll seek reelection. Also on the ballot will be the City Council seats now held by Larry Weir and and Jeff West.
Riverdale: Mayor Norm Searle's seat will be on the ballot and he said he probably won't run again. The City Council seats held by Brent Ellis and Bart Stevens will also be on the ballot.
Plain City: Mayor Jon Beesley's seat comes up for election and he didn't immediately respond to a query Tuesday seeking comment. The City Council seats held by Don Weston and Chad Allen will also be on the ballot.
Farr West: Mayor Lee Dickamore's seat comes up for election and he indicated he's still in the process of firming up his decision. The City Council seats held by Boyd Ferrin and Bruce Richins will also be on the ballot.
Harrisville: Mayor Michelle Tait comes up for reelection and she didn't immediately respond to a query Tuesday seeking comment. Two four-year City Council seats, now held by Max Jackson and Steve Weiss, are up for grabs, as well as the remaining two years of a seat now held by Kenny Loveland.
Marriott-Slaterville: Mayor Scott VannLeeuwen's seat is up for election and he said he'll be running again, seeking a second term. Two City Council seats, now held by Brad Slater and Erin Holley, will also be on the ballot.
Uintah: Mayor Gordon Cutler's seat is up for election and he said he's not yet decided whether he'll run this cycle. Two City Council seats, now held by Kristi Bell and Michelle Roberts, will also be on the ballot.
Huntsville: Mayor Jim Truett's seat is up for election and he didn't immediately respond to a query seeking comment on his plans. Two posts on the Town Council are also up for grabs.