OGDEN — Tuesday is the last day to weigh in on the city council and mayoral races around Weber County, so if you're so inclined and haven't done so, get out and vote.
In-person voting opens at 7 a.m. Tuesday and goes on until 8 p.m., when all the ballots are to be tallied to decide which mayoral and city council hopefuls make it to the Nov. 5 general election ballot. Voters in Ogden and Hooper will narrow the list of mayoral hopefuls while voters in seven cities across the county, including Roy, North Ogden, South Ogden and West Haven, trim the number of city council candidates.
As of Monday, 17,500 mail-in ballots had been counted by the Weber County Election Office, representing turnout so far of 22%. The number of active voters in the eight cities where primary elections are to be held totals 79,653.
With Tuesday's voting, Ryan Cowley, director of the elections office, expects turnout to reach 25% to 30%. If his prediction pans out, that would mean another 2,400 to 6,400 will be casting ballots on Tuesday.
Voters may cast ballots at the Weber County Library System libraries at Ogden, 2464 Jefferson Ave.; North Ogden, 475 E. 2600 North; Washington Terrace, 5568 S. Adams Ave.; and Roy, 2039 W. 4000 South. Voters may also cast ballots at the Weber County Fairgrounds Exhibit/Rec Hall, 1000 1200 West St. in Ogden.
More details are on the Weber County Elections Office website at www.weberelections.com.
The Ogden mayoral race is perhaps the highest profile contest, with incumbent Mike Caldwell, John Thompson, Daniel Tabish and Angel Castillo vying for the post. The top two vote-getters move on to the Nov. 5 election.