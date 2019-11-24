OGDEN — While turnout for the general election that culminated Nov. 5 wasn’t ideal, Ryan Cowley, head of the Weber County Election’s Office, sees room for optimism.
More in Weber County are voting since mail-in balloting was implemented, he said, and the voting mechanism seems to be spurring some to get more information on the candidates and issues, heightening civic awareness.
Turnout this cycle according to the final canvass of general election balloting, completed last week, totaled 40.3%. That is, 42,304 of the 105,034 registered voters in Weber County cast ballots in the many mayoral and city council races on the ballot across the county.
“While 40% turnout isn’t perfect, it is a marked increase over where we were before vote by mail,” Cowley said in an email to the Standard-Examiner.
In 2011, before implementation of mail-in balloting, 19,164 people voted, 21.3% turnout. In 2015, after the new means of voting was put in place, 32,235 people voted, 37.4% turnout, while turnout in 2017 reached 40.2%. City elections are held in odd years and turnout comparisons are more apt in such years than with voting in even years, when state and federal posts are up for grabs, boosting voter interest.
Significantly, Cowley also said use of mail-in ballots, sent in mid-October, about three weeks ahead of Election Day, seems to prod some to do more investigation into the political races.
“My favorite part of vote by mail is that when the ballots are first delivered, we receive a lot of phone calls from voters asking about the election and where they can find more information about the candidates. I love that receiving a ballot is triggering a desire to learn more about who and what is on the ballot,” Cowley said. That, he continued, leads “to a more informed electorate.”
MOST VOTE VIA MAIL
The canvass is the formal review of ballots cast, and the final numbers didn’t change overall results in any of the races across the county this cycle. Up for grabs were a handful of mayoral posts, including Ogden’s and North Ogden’s, and numerous city council seats. Voters across Weber County also weighed in on Proposition 3, the measure, which ultimately failed, calling for creation of a study committee to look into the possibility of changing the three-commission form of county government here.
Mike Caldwell won a third term as mayor of Ogden. S. Neal Berube won the North Ogden mayoral contest and will finish the last two years of the term won in 2017 by the late North Ogden mayor Brent Taylor, killed last year while serving with the Utah Army National Guard in Afghanistan.
While turnout rates and voter interest have seemed to rise with mail-in balloting, the numbers show that it is also becoming the preferred way to cast a ballot, combined with early voting. Voters may still vote the old-fashioned way, in person on Election Day at designated polling places, but mail-in voting represents a bigger share of ballots cast.
According to the canvass of voting in Ogden, Weber County’s biggest city, 97.7% of ballots — 10,653 of the 10,906 total — were cast by mail or during the early-voting period this cycle. The 10,653 total also includes provisional ballots. Only 253 people voted on Election Day.
The comparable mail-in and early-voting figure in Roy, Weber County’s second-largest city, was 98.7%. The figure in North Ogden, the county’s third-biggest city, was 95.3%.
Though balloting this cycle is up compared to turnout before implementation of mail-in voting, the numbers still lag turnout in even years, when federal and state races are on the ballot. Turnout in 2018 elections totaled 79.8% and 85.7% in 2016, a presidential year.