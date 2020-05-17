BOUNTIFUL — A missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was killed Saturday evening after being hit by a vehicle while on his bicycle.
Elder McKay Bergeson, of Bountiful, was serving in the Tennessee Knoxville Mission. He was stationed in LaFayette, Georgia, at the time of his death. The 19-year-old Bergeson had been serving a mission since December.
"All that I know is that they were returning home that evening, and that he was struck by a vehicle and killed," said Troy Anderson, the stake president for the Bountiful Utah South Stake. "His companion was not injured."
Anderson is acting as the spokesman for the Bergeson family, which has asked for privacy.
The deceased missionary is the son of Jamin and Karen Bergeson. The family lives in the Bountiful Fourth Ward of the Bountiful Utah South Stake.
"McKay was a wonderful, energetic and service-oriented young man," Anderson recalls. "He loved life, loved to laugh, loved people, loved serving them, was a great friend to all, and was a bright and wonderful personality. People who knew him loved him, and he loved them back."
In an emailed statement, church media relations manager Daniel Woodruff wrote: “We express our sympathy and heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones as they mourn his passing and remember his life. We pray they will feel the love of our Heavenly Father at this difficult time.”