FARMINGTON — Beginning in 2022, the Davis County Fair will be no more.
But frequent fairgoers needn't fear; the county has a replacement waiting in the wings.
Davis County and the Utah State University Botanical Center are partnering on a new event, called the "Davis Heritage Festival," which will take the place of the the traditional county fair beginning next year.
According to a press release from the county, the festival will be planned and hosted by the USU Botanical Center and serve as a "family-friendly event" held annually in the spring in conjunction with USU's Baby Animal Days celebration, held every year at the botanical center.
The inaugural Davis Heritage Festival is planned for May 19-21, 2022. The fair's 4-H horse and livestock show will continue as a separate event during its usual summer time frame. This year, the horse show will be held at 8 a.m. Aug. 14 at the Hooper City Rodeo Arena, 6225 W. 5500 South, in Hooper, with the livestock show running from Aug. 19-21 at the Golden Spike Event Center, 1000 N. 1200 West, in Ogden.
Davis County Commissioner Randy Elliott said the change is aimed at honoring the county's past in a more accurate way.
"The purpose of this change is to focus on agriculture, give community members and local businesses a chance to share their creative endeavors through locally made or grown projects, and to celebrate the heritage of Davis County," he said. "Our goal is to honor what has built the Davis County community and find new ways to improve and prepare for the future."
The county was one of the first settled in Utah after Mormon pioneers began settling in the state during the mid-1800s. According to the county's website, the earliest non-native settlers to the area established dairy farms, beef cattle ranches, orchards, and fields of grain and sugar beets.
Jerry Goodspeed, a USU Extension professor and director of the Botanical Center, said there is symmetry between USU Botanical Center’s mission and Davis County’s effort to promote agriculture and local heritage.
Every year, thousands of visitors attend the center's Baby Animal Days celebration, which allows attendees to interact with baby farm animals and learn about raising them. The two-day festival typically features chicks, lambs, piglets and goat kids. The event features shows demonstrating how to shear sheep, milk goats and shoe horses.
For more information the Davis Heritage Festival, visit daviscountyutah.gov or usubotanicalcenter.org.