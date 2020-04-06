OGDEN — It's becoming clear that for the Ogden City Council, there was life before COVID-19 and now, life after it.
And moving forward, members of the governing body say funding priorities will surely change.
The council is currently thinking about how to spend nearly $630,000 that was set aside during last year's budget. The money was stocked away to fund a host of projects identified during the council's strategic planning process.
From January to May of last year, a strategic planning committee gathered input from residents to find out more about local spending desires. The effort included more than 2,000 surveys, which asked people who live, work or regularly visit Ogden, a series of questions about what they like and don’t like in the city. In addition to the survey, the committee met with community stakeholders and leaders.
"That's what this funding is intended to address," said Ogden Council Policy Analyst Amy Mabey. "Directives that came from this plan."
Ogden Comptroller Lisa Stout said there are a handful of projects, all varying in type and scope, that are tabbed to be funded with the money. Those projects include things like an annual citizen satisfaction survey, sports equipment at the Marshall White Center, a study on building a splash pad at the Dee Memorial Sports Park, wayfinding signs, and money for new sidewalks, street lamps and local traffic control measures.
But now, amid the ongoing novel coronavirus, uncertainty reigns supreme. No one inside the city knows what the future holds when it comes to tax revenues and how much money Ogden will take in during 2020.
"In our life pre COVID, I would like to say all of this is a great idea," said Ogden Councilwoman Marcia White. "But post COVID, I'm wondering if we should think about pulling off $25,000 for (a citizen satisfaction survey)."
White said she's long been a proponent of surveying Ogden citizens to gather public sentiment about how the city is functioning. But $25,000 she said, could potentially provide loans for two Ogden small businesses struggling to keep doors open during the pandemic. White also questioned money in the proposal that has been tabbed for a new recreation department employee, especially considering the fact that all of the city's recreation programs are currently on hiatus.
"I think we're going to need that money for other things," White said. "I'd rather have it sit unallocated."
Several other council members concur with White. Councilman Doug Stephens said it's pretty much a given that city sales tax revenue will take a big hit this year, and in reality, already has.
"We oughta set some of these funds aside for offsetting losses in our sales tax," Stephens said. "We oughta be prudent in some of these items we are looking at."
Councilman Ben Nadolski said he understands concerns with the budget uncertainty right now but wants to avoid any "knee-jerk reactions" in the immediate future. He says he wants more time to pass and more information to come to light as the pandemic continues to unfold, wanting a clearer sense of exactly what the impacts will be.
But the council's prevailing attitude on the strategic plan funds will likely serve as a microcosm for other budgetary items. The city is expected to begin laying out next year's fiscal budget in the coming weeks.
"It seems like good kitchen table economics," said Councilman Rich Hyer. "That if life is unsure, you postpone some (nonessential) expenditures. The government's responsibility is to take care of the absolutes first."