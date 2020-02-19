OGDEN — Ogden City will hold the first of what figures to be many public meetings on a developing new plan for the downtown area.
The city has scheduled an “Engagement Workshop” for their downtown master plan at 5 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Ogden Eccles Conference Center, 2415 Washington Blvd. The city administration is currently overhauling its Central Business District Master Plan, a component of Ogden’s General Plan that provides a framework and unified vision for all future development in Ogden.
The General Plan includes guidelines and standards for things like facilities, community identity, economic development, environmental resources, housing, land use, neighborhoods, open space and transportation. The CBD plan is like a smaller version of the General Plan, using the same approach on a smaller section of the city. Ogden’s business district includes all land from 20th to 27th streets between Wall and Adams avenues.
Brandon Cooper, Ogden deputy director of community and economic development, said the CBD Master Plan hasn’t been updated in more than a decade.
The city is working with Denver-based landscape architecture, urban design and planning firm Design Workshop. The company guided a major downtown redevelopment of Colorado’s capital.
In an email, Cooper said Design Workshop will make a presentation at 5:30 p.m. and discuss results from a recent survey. Earlier this year, the city asked those who work, live or play in Ogden to complete a 15-question survey that focused on transportation, parking, where public and private investment dollars should be directed and more.
Ogden’s new downtown plan will include new and improved development standards that guide everything from the redevelopment and use of historic buildings to parking. Cooper said it’s likely the plan will be adopted sometime in the spring of 2020.
The city will release information and seek public comment at makeogden.com as the project gains steam.