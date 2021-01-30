OGDEN — Getting legal residency doesn't fundamentally change Luis Casillas' view of himself or his place in the United States.
"I've always felt American," he said.
He came to the United States from Mexico back in 1996 when he was 22, crossing illegally into the country to escape his impoverished life in Guadalajara. Even so, being undocumented and, later, in a state of migratory limbo as U.S. immigration officials processed his residency request didn't diminish his sense that this was where he belonged. "I never loved our country any less. I've always loved it before and I still love it and I will love it till I die," Casillas said.
Whatever the case, now that he has his green card, legal U.S. residency, the Ogden transplant feels more empowered, he says. Job options opened up and he can tap into benefits like health insurance and paid vacation. But perhaps more notably, the specter of deportation, of being banned from the United States — a real fear before given his illegal entry to the country — has subsided. He can speak more freely. "It gives you more of a voice that you didn't have before," he said.
In that vein, he sees one of his missions as countering the notion that immigrants, specifically undocumented immigrants, suck a country dry. "Just see my story and believe — we are not bad people. We work hard just like everybody else. We pay our taxes. We contribute enormously to our country. They should think about that," said Casillas, now working in a Davis County factory.
The Standard-Examiner spoke to Casillas, who lives in Ogden with his husband, a little over a year ago, profiling him as part of a series on Ogden-area Latinos and immigrants called Meet Your Latino Neighbors. At the time, Casillas' U.S. residency request was under review and he was awaiting what's called a consular interview with a U.S. immigration official, one of the final steps in the process.
He's since received residency and the Standard-Examiner paid another visit to Casillas to get a gauge of how things have changed in his life. Significantly, getting residency and a green card, the identity card issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services attesting to his now-legal status, has helped wipe away some of the anxiety and fear that had characterized life for him.
Still, it was a complicated, nerve-wracking process, underscoring the difficult road immigrants like him face in trying to attain legal status. He filed for residency through his American husband. But for some, getting legal status is impossible, and as his long process unfolded, Casillas had doubts.
Casillas submitted his residency application in 2016, and when the Standard-Examiner first spoke with him in late 2019, he wondered why it was taking so long to get the consular interview. For those who cross into the United States illegally, such a face-to-face interview with a U.S. immigration official is required — at the U.S. Consulate in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, in Casillas' case because he came from Mexico. But typically, immigration officials grant the interview within a year or so of submitting a residency application.
"Instead of having one year of sleepless nights, it’s three years,” Casillas said at the time, alluding to the uncertainty while a residency request winds through the system.
Subsequent to his original interview with the Standard-Examiner, he received word of the appointment, and he traveled to Mexico for the interview, held March 6 last year. At the time, he had mulled skipping the meeting, worried about rejection and the threat of a 10-year ban from entering the United States, possible per provisions of U.S. immigration law. Maybe he could just settle for limbo status instead and take his chances.
"You're scared, you're afraid," he said.
But prodded by his husband and friends, he made the trip. And there at the U.S. Consulate, he remembers waiting in a long line with others in his same situation, hearing their interviews given the scant privacy the room afforded. "You see it. You're listening to the conversations," he said, and witnessing others in his same situation, some getting residency, some facing rejection.
Ultimately, Casillas' turn came and the interview lasted just five or so minutes. He, like the others, had already been rigorously vetted by immigration officials. The immigration official reached for the form determining Casillas' fate — a green one, good news — and conveyed the verdict.
"She turned around and said, 'Congratulations, you have been accepted,'" Casillas said. "At that time, my heart was pounding. I was happy. I said, 'Thank you very much.'"
He exited the consulate to the street outside, where his husband and family members of others still inside completing their own consular interviews waited. A stranger, seeing Casillas' green paper signifying he'd been granted U.S. residency, gave him a fist pump.
"People are just happy with you when you come out with that piece of paper," he said. "It's pretty humbling because you feel the good energy and the love. A lot of joy."
Casillas is back at home on Ogden's East Bench. Last November, he battled COVID-19, though he's better now. He works long hours, up to 12 hours a day at times. Ultimately, after the required three-year wait, he wants to apply for U.S. citizenship.
"We have our hiccups and our differences," he said, mulling life in his adopted home. "But it is a good country, probably the best country in the world."
Given his experience, he feels compelled to speak out for those, like him before, who are wrestling with the immigration system, living and working in uncertainty. Undocumented workers help build the country, he said, take care of yards, work as nurses and more.
"All the people who don't have a voice, who are in the shadows, I will advocate for them. I will always work for them to get the same thing I got, to get what they deserve," he said. "We're real people and we're all over the country."