OGDEN — A small airplane crashed while trying to make an emergency landing on Thursday at Ogden-Hinckley Airport.
Bryant Garrett, the airport manager, said the incident occurred around 4 p.m. after the plane, a Cirrus 22, took off. According to a press release from the Ogden Police Department, emergency officials responded at 4:08 p.m.
The pilot almost immediately declared an emergency and returned to the airport, where it attempted to land. The plane overran the runway, cleared the airport's fence, crossed Airport Road at the north end of the airport and plowed into a grassy mound that lines the street.
The pilot is not a local resident, Garrett said, but their identity has not been released. There were no passengers in the aircraft. Ogden Police said the pilot sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital for treatment.
The four-seat airplane, meanwhile, appeared to be "amazingly intact" after the incident, Garrett said. Any damage, he suspected, is on the underside of the airplane.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were notified of the crash, police said, and will investigate the incident. Garrett on Thursday said he was in communication with representatives from the FAA.