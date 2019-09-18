CLEARFIELD — They’re the ladies who bake.
Nearly every Tuesday, around nine women gather in the Bistro common area at Chancellor Gardens senior living center in Clearfield, aprons on and ready to whip up all sorts of sweet treats.
“We have a good reputation for good stuff,” said Jean Stenger, a Chancellor Gardens’ resident.
While some weeks the baked goods are distributed among staff and residents who wander down to the common area, most of the time, they’re frozen and saved for upcoming bake sales. For six years, the Chancellor Gardens baking crew has hosted community bake sales, raising $22,376 to give back to area nonprofits and other organizations.
In August, the bakers donated their latest round of bake sale funds ($1,100) to Safe Harbor Crisis Center in Farmington.
“It’s a way for them to feel like they’re giving to the community,” said Jody Rees, director of resident enrichment.
The residents make goods of all shapes, sizes and flavors — cookies, fudge, mini breads, and candies. Rees has a collection of recipes from past and current residents, and organizes the supplies for each baking session.
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, the women made boiled raisin jumbo cookies, one of their best-selling flavors. This recipe belongs to Stenger, who got several decades ago from a supervisor when she worked at the IRS.
Seated around a table, each resident was given two bowls with ingredients, one with sugar and butter, and another with flour and other dry ingredients. The women hand mixed each bowl, combining the two and then adding boiled raisins to the mix. Then, they rolled the cookie dough into balls and placed them on available cookie sheets.
Resident Ruth Oram served as the oven master for the day, placing cookie sheets inside and pulling out finished batches, serving them up on napkins for residents and staff to grab. Around 16 dozen cookies came out of the oven.
“They’ll be gone by the end of the day,” Rees said.
When a bake sale is around the corner, previous batches come out of the freezer and other residents help the bakers wrap and prep them for the sale. Cookies are sold three for $1 — a pretty good deal for some expertly made homemade goods. After the sale is over, the ladies take the money to their chosen charity and present a check.
The bake sales are held three to four times a year at Chancellor Gardens, and have attracted quite the following in Clearfield and surrounding areas. Many businesses nearby the senior community are frequent customers, as are local fire and police departments. A taco or baked potato bar often accompanies the sale.
The next Chancellor Gardens bake sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at 1425 S. 1500 East in Clearfield.