CLEARFIELD — The Utah Transit Authority is working through the details of a plan that aims to bring a new, multimillion-dollar transit-oriented development to Clearfield.
The transit agency is currently working with Clearfield City and development firms STACK Development and Hamilton Partners to complete a "Master Development Agreement" for a proposed TOD near the site of the Clearfield FrontRunner Station, which is situated at 1250 State St.
Jordan Swain, UTA's TOD project manager, said at its core, the development will include a mix of land uses and transportation options that work in tandem to build a new community.
He said the plan includes services and amenities intended to increase the quality of life for Northern Utahns, as well as usher in new employment opportunities and more residential housing. Retail shops, restaurants, food markets, trail connections and public gathering spaces like parks and plazas are part of the plan, which UTA officials say will transform the Clearfield Station into an asset for the larger Northern Utah community. According to UTA documents, TOD's are meant to "create environments that allow people to live, work, and recreate without the necessity of an automobile."
Swain said at buildout, the development will include approximately 300,000 to 600,000 square feet of office space; 37,500 to 67,500 square feet of commercial retail space; and up to 1,000 new residential units. The project is slated to include a variety of improvements to transit infrastructure in the area, including a bus loop, drop-off areas, a new park and ride facility, and a transit plaza. General infrastructural improvements also include new street connections and utilities and multiple open spaces.
"We believe this is going to be a model for how communities, transit agencies and the private sector can work together to implement these high-quality centers," said Paul Drake, UTA's director of real estate.
The terms of the development agreement require UTA to contribute some right-of-way for streets, while infrastructure improvements will be funded primarily by a Clearfield City bond. Tax Increment Financing — which involves freezing tax valuations on a property for a specified time period, then using future increases in property tax revenue for redevelopment — will also be used to fund the project. TIF money is often offered to developers as an incentive to build and it can be used for things like street and utility improvements, hazardous waste removal, property acquisition and the demolition of blighted buildings.
The development team has made formal application to the Clearfield Planning Commission and City Council. An approval from the UTA Board of Trustees will be also be required before the development can begin. According to UTA board documents, future land contributions that are needed for the project will be stipulated in a future agreement between UTA and the developers. This agreement will be discussed with the UTA Board of Trustees at later time.
Clearfield Mayor Mark Shepherd said his city and council backs the project 100 percent.
"We're excited. ... We've been working on this site for 15 years, " the mayor said.