HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Right now, Hill Air Force Base looks drastically different than it did just a few weeks ago.
To help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, base brass has restricted access to the commissary and restaurants, closed all morale, recreation and welfare centers, and ordered a large percentage of Hill's workforce move to "mission essential reporting" duty status. That status requires that all nonessential base workers stay off the installation unless they are granted permission from a supervisor or a member of their unit’s leadership team.
For more than a week, the base has also been operating at a "Health Protection Condition Charlie" to combat the spread of COVID-19. According to a Hill press release, the base is not closed, but the HPCON Charlie designation is the second-most restrictive health designation in the Department of Defense. It restricts movement of personnel on the base to official business, imposes strict hygiene rules, self-isolation if exposed, and requires the avoidance of risk areas like common gathering spots.
"It's different," said 388th Fighter Wing spokesman Micah Garbarino. "It's a new normal right now."
But in a sea of different, Garbarino said, one thing has not changed: Fighter wing pilots and maintainers are still getting in their reps.
The active duty 388th and Reserve 419th fighter wings continue to fly and train in the F-35 six days a week, just like they did prior to the global coronavirus outbreak.
Garbarino said the Air Force requires a certain amount of regular flying and training hours that pilots must complete to remain proficient in the next-generation fighter jet.
"We still need to be ready," Garbarino said.
Hill is the Air Force's foremost F-35 combat unit. The first jets began arriving on base in 2015 and now the two fighter wings own and operate 78 F-35s. Units in the wings have completed deployments in Europe and Asia and have finished several stateside training missions since the F-35 mission was formed.
The base's 34th Fighter Squadron is currently deployed to the Air Force Central Command region, which covers the area from the Horn of Africa through the Persian Gulf region, into Central Asia.
Garbarino said as COVID-19 social distancing measures have been amplifying all over the globe in recent weeks, the wings implemented their own measures in early March — the most significant of which has been "segmented" flying operations.
During segmented flying, the 421st Fighter Squadron and 4th Fighter Squadron and aircraft maintenance units are rotated on a weekly basis. When not flying, airmen are being asked to stay at home as much as possible, only allowed out for essentials like grocery shopping, medical appointments and individual physical fitness activities. The wings' priorities right now, Garbarino said, include three key prime concerns: supporting the Department of Defense's COVID-19 response, keeping airmen and their families safe, and, finally, staying battle ready in the F-35.
"The intent right now is that we meet all of our flying requirements," Garbarino said.
Col. Steven Behmer, 388th Fighter Wing commander, said the wings will continue to fly under the new operation until they're directed to do otherwise.
"We will continue to operate on the staggered flying schedule and in teams," Behmer said in a statement. "And we will continue to allow telework to the maximum extent possible. We're ready to defend our nation and to support our communities when called upon."