HILL AIR FORCE BASE — A top military official at Hill Air Force Base has been fired and is now the subject of an inquiry being done by the Air Force's chief investigative service.
Base officials confirmed Friday that Col. Chris Boring was recently relieved of his duties as commander of Hill 309th Aircraft Maintenance Group and and is under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.
The Air Force's main investigative branch since 1948, the agency reports to the Inspector General of the Department of the Air Force and provides professional investigative service to commanders of all Department of the Air Force activities, according to the AFOSI website. Its main functions are criminal investigations and counterintelligence services.
Rich Essary, chief of internal information with the 75th Air Base Wing's public affairs office at Hill, confirmed that Boring had been relieved of his command and was under investigation, but said Air Force policy prohibits the release of any further information on the matter. Like many other governmental agencies and even private firms, the Air Force generally doesn't comment on personnel actions.
It's unclear whether the details of the investigation will be made public when it's complete.
The 309th AMG falls under Hill's Ogden Air Logistics Complex, one of the largest maintenance depots in the Department of Defense. According to a Hill news release from 2020, the 309th AMG is made up of seven maintenance squadrons and more than 2,000 personnel. The group performs depot maintenance, repair and overhaul on the A-10, C-130, F-16, F-22, F-35 and T-38 aircraft for multiple Department of Defense agencies and foreign military partners.