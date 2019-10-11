Mormon Women for Ethical Government
On Oct. 4, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney spoke out about the president’s unusual request for China to assist in opposition research against Joe Biden, the leading Democratic candidate for the 2020 election. As of this writing, Romney is one of only four Republican senators to express his concern about this apparent invitation by the president to have a foreign nation influence a national election, and some Utah constituents are clearly angered by his willingness to express criticism of the president.
But Sen. Romney was not wrong. Also on Friday, Oct. 4, Federal Election Commission Chairwoman Ellen Weintraub reiterated that “Electoral interference from foreign governments has been considered unacceptable since the beginnings of our nation. Our Founding Fathers sounded the alarm about ‘foreign Interference, Intrigue, and Influence.’ They knew when foreign governments seek to influence American politics, it is always to advance their own interests, not America’s.” By speaking up, Sen. Romney is upholding his oath to preserve the laws of the land and protect our nation from undue outside influence. He is putting his country first and his partisan allegiance second. As his constituents, we are grateful.
There is ample evidence that the Russian government ran a campaign spreading misinformation prior to the 2016 election. Twelve Russian military agents were indicted for their participation in this campaign. The threat is not imaginary or part of a partisan game and we should hold our leaders accountable if they don’t protect us. The security of American elections, including the ability of Americans alone to determine the outcome, should be of the highest value to us as citizens. It allows our voices to be heard and keeps our representatives accountable. Publicly or privately asking foreign governments to provide information about elections threatens American self-determination.
Sen. Romney’s tweet criticizing the president’s actions was a necessary defense of the principles of the U.S. Constitution and he should be praised and supported by all of his constituents who claim to love our sovereignty and our democracy. We’d like to add our voices to that praise and would encourage our fellow citizens to join us.
MaryJan Munger (Weber County)
Janel Hulbert (Weber County)
Rebecca Mikkelsen (Weber County)
Robin Troxell (Box Elder County)
Crystal Kearl (Box Elder County)
Leslie Zabriskie (Davis County)
Heather Jackson (Weber County)
RaKel Marrie (Weber County)
Alisa Allred Mercer (Davis County)
Neca Allgood (Davis County)
Libby Hernandez Shelton (Weber County)
Members of Mormon Women for Ethical Government