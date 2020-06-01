LAYTON — Firefighters have identified battery backup gear as the likely source of a fire that caused an estimated $100,000 damage to a home Sunday afternoon.
Battalion Chief Jason Cook, spokesman for the Layton Fire Department, said Monday the fire marshal determined a multi-charge battery backup in the family room overheated and ignited combustible items nearby.
The blaze was reported just before 5 p.m. at a two-story home in the 800 east block of 900 North. Layton and Hill Air Force Base crews were able to quickly control the flames before they could spread throughout the home, the department said on its Twitter feed.
The residents got out safely.
Cook said the residents told investigators the home experienced a power “bump” Sunday morning, which the fire marshal was not sure had anything to do with the later fire.
Fire starting in such a battery backup is not common, Cook said.
“That is actually not one we see usually,” he said.
There was nothing that greatly stood out from this fire as a lesson for homeowners, Cook said.
But with anything that generates heat, it is prudent to keep any potentially combustible items away from it, because those items can contribute to the spread of a fire, he said.