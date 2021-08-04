CLEARFIELD — Clearfield police on Wednesday offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the unsolved shooting death of a man last December.
"We have exhausted all our leads and are looking to bring a spotlight back on this," Clearfield Assistant Police Chief Devin Rogers said of the investigation into the slaying of Kelly Robert Bodily, 53.
A neighbor found Bodily's body in his home in the 300 North block of Bruce Street on Dec. 7. Investigators believe Bodily was killed between 10:30 and 11 p.m., Dec. 5.
Rogers said Bodily died of multiple shots from a 9mm handgun.
Police said they found no evidence of a burglary or robbery. The killer may have known Bodily and may have been familiar with the area.
"We haven't identified a motive for the shooting," Rogers said. "We sincerely believe there are people out there who have information about his murder."
Court documents associated with a search warrant obtained by the Clearfield Police Department say officers found Bodily in his kitchen “laying on his back with both arms clenched near his midsection area, holding a baseball bat.”
Rogers said the award money comes from the department's budget. He said relatives have cooperated with the investigation and "they would like to see his homicide solved."
Rogers said Bodily's death is the police department's only homicide cold case.
Police gave the following points of contact for anyone who wants to provide information about the case:
• Call detective Sgt. Josh Carlson, 801-525-2834
•Clearfield Police Department online tips: https://clearfield.city/tip-a-cop-form/
• Clearfield Tip-A-Cop line: 801-525-2849
Rogers said detectives also are working with forensics and DNA experts to develop leads.
Bodily's online obituary said he was an Ogden native who was survived by a daughter and had worked in Layton, Clearfield and Corona, California.