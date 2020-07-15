NORTH OGDEN — Firefighters achieved 50% containment of a grass fire east of North Ogden by Wednesday morning, the Weber Fire District said.
The blaze covered 78 acres and state, federal and local fire crews planned to focus Wednesday on further containment and dousing of hot spots, the district said on its Facebook page.
Overnight, the fire had limited growth, but smoke was seen Wednesday morning from higher in Coldwater Canyon.
About 80 firefighters and two helicopters were working on the fire.
The district said its investigators tentatively concluded the fire was human caused and accidental.
Power lines through the fire area were not part of the cause, the district said.
Firefighters had to work around power lines, some of which were downed by the fire.
The U.S. Forest Service urged people to stay away from the Coldwater Canyon trailhead and trail while the fire is active.
The fire has not threatened any structures.