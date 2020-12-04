The Utah U.S. Attorney's Office filed a civil enforcement action Friday alleging the Ridley's Market pharmacy in Morgan filled "hundreds of opioid prescriptions for members of the same family under highly suspicious circumstances."
The suit names as defendants Ridley's Family Markets Inc. and Ridley's Food Corp. of Twin Falls, Idaho. It asks for an injunction restraining the Morgan pharmacy from violating federal controlled substances laws and demands civil monetary penalties against the companies.
The case results from an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
The company issued a statement denying the allegations and promising to fight the action.
The prescriptions were for highly abused opioid painkillers such as oxycodone and hydrocodone, the suit said, and amphetamines that, when taken with opioids, "heighten their potential for abuse and adverse health events."
"Ridley’s shirked their responsibility as the last line of defense between powerful controlled substances with high potential for abuse and the people seeking them," the suit said.
"The warning signs and red flags were many, but Ridley’s ignored them all when they chose to fill hundreds of opioid prescriptions for members of the same family under highly suspicious circumstances."
The market retained a pharmacy manager with a "documented history of ignoring laws and rules" for dispensing controlled substances, the suit said.
"The unfortunate reality is Ridley’s had virtually no safeguards in place to prevent their employees from filling these and other bogus prescriptions," the suit said.
The suit focused on prescriptions for two people, a married couple.
Ridley's filled 76 prescriptions for 7,355 pills for "Individual A" from June 2017 to February 2019, the suit said.
"Individual B" got 84 prescriptions filled for 8,915 pills in the same period, it said.
Together, the couple received 6,155 carisoprodal muscle relaxer tablets, 4,285 hydrocodone tablets and 4,370 oxycodone tablets, according to the suit.
"Individual B" went to a hospital emergency room in February 2019 "with symptoms of a drug overdose and a pocket full of forged prescriptions for oxycodone," the suit alleged.
"Individual A" worked for the doctor whose name was on the prescriptions but never was his patient, the suit said.
Ridley's systematically ignored red flags, the suit contended, such as cash payments, high doses of long duration, family members at the same address, early refills and dangerous drug combinations.
According to the suit, Ridley’s Casper, Wyoming, location filled at least 219 prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances "all written by a single, pill-pushing doctor" who was convicted for writing prescriptions without a legitimate medical purpose.
Ridley's owned the Wangsgard's store at Five Points in Ogden until it closed in early 2020.
Mark Ridley, operations manager of the corporate entities, did not return phone calls Friday afternoon.
An attorney in Salt Lake City representing Ridley's, Mark Morris, issued a statement on behalf of the company.
"Ridley’s Family Markets has been aware of the DEA’s interest for many months now, and has fully cooperated in its investigation," the statement said.
"Ridley’s regrets that the government has seen fit to file this civil action suggesting that a couple of its pharmacists could have been suspicious of certain prescriptions," the company said. "It vehemently disagrees with the characterizations contained in the complaint and will vigorously defend against these claims with every intention of prevailing and protecting its good name."